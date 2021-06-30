checkAd

HUTCHMED Announces the Closing of the Global Offering and the Primary Listing in Hong Kong

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces the listing of its ordinary shares (“Shares”) on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) under the stock code “13” and the closing of its previously-announced primary offering of 104,000,000 new ordinary shares on the SEHK (the “Offer Shares”), which comprises an international offering of 91,000,000 Offer Shares (“International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering of 13,000,000 Offer Shares (the “Hong Kong Public Offering” and, together with the International Offering, the “Global Offering”).

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Global Offering, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, were approximately HK$4.17 billion. In addition, the Company has granted the international underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable from June 30, 2021 until 30 days after the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, to require the Company to issue up to an additional 15,600,000 new Shares at the Offer Price (defined below).

The Company entered into cornerstone investment agreements with investors affiliated with The Carlyle Group, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, General Atlantic, HBM Healthcare Investments and CICC Grandeur Fund. Pursuant to such agreements, they subscribed for a total of 63,215,500 Offer Shares, representing approximately 61% of the Offer Shares offered under the Global Offering (assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised).

With effect upon the listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the SEHK, the board of directors of the Company has adopted the Hong Kong Corporate Governance Code (as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the SEHK), in replacement of the UK Corporate Governance Code (published by the UK Financial Reporting Council on July 15, 2018). The Company’s updated corporate governance statement of compliance is available on the Company’s website at https://www.hutch-med.com/shareholder-information/terms-of-reference-p ....

