Electric Vehicle Pioneer Arrival Partners With Ambarella to Deliver Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Arrival believes it will accelerate the mass adoption of EVs globally by producing affordable commercial vehicles across the whole transportation ecosystem, and working closely with cities and governments to transform mobility.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced that Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the global company creating electric vehicles (EVs) with its unique technologies, has selected the Ambarella CV2FS CVflow AI vision processor for the environmental perception module available for all types of Arrival vehicles. The module will be used to enable autonomous driving (AD) and ADAS features in the Arrival Bus and Van.

The ADAS features will provide commercial sector vehicles with advanced safety and convenience-related driver assistance capabilities, including lane departure warning (LDW), lane keeping assist (LKA), vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot monitoring (BSM), traffic sign recognition (TSR) and traffic light recognition (TLR). All of these capabilities are of paramount importance where commercial vehicles are operating in busy urban environments and driving a significantly higher mileage than consumer cars, enabling them to operate as safely and efficiently as possible. This platform enables the highest levels of autonomy without the need for hardware upgrades in the future.

“We are excited to be partnering with Ambarella, whose CV2FS AI vision processor provides the required neural network processing performance, stereovision support and excellent image quality, all running at extremely low power. This enables Arrival to bring ADAS features to commercial vehicles and operators to make their fleets safer and more efficient,” said Sergey Malygin, EVP of Technology at Arrival.

“Arrival has the potential to transform urban mobility with its integrated transportation ecosystem that includes vehicles, digital tools and Microfactories,” said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. “Our AI-based vision processing is enabling Arrival to meet the ever-increasing performance and functional safety requirements for autonomous vehicles.”

The Ambarella CV2FS AI vision processor offers an open platform for differentiated, high-performance automotive systems and is designed to enable safety-critical applications. With CVflow AI processing and ASIL-B(D) compliance, CV2FS targets forward-facing monocular and stereo vision ADAS cameras, as well as computer vision ECUs for high levels of autonomy.