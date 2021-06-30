checkAd

Electric Vehicle Pioneer Arrival Partners With Ambarella to Deliver Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 11:00  |  19   |   |   

Arrival Selects Ambarella AI Vision Processor to Enable Autonomous Driving and ADAS Features

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced that Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the global company creating electric vehicles (EVs) with its unique technologies, has selected the Ambarella CV2FS CVflow AI vision processor for the environmental perception module available for all types of Arrival vehicles. The module will be used to enable autonomous driving (AD) and ADAS features in the Arrival Bus and Van.

Arrival believes it will accelerate the mass adoption of EVs globally by producing affordable commercial vehicles across the whole transportation ecosystem, and working closely with cities and governments to transform mobility.

The ADAS features will provide commercial sector vehicles with advanced safety and convenience-related driver assistance capabilities, including lane departure warning (LDW), lane keeping assist (LKA), vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot monitoring (BSM), traffic sign recognition (TSR) and traffic light recognition (TLR). All of these capabilities are of paramount importance where commercial vehicles are operating in busy urban environments and driving a significantly higher mileage than consumer cars, enabling them to operate as safely and efficiently as possible. This platform enables the highest levels of autonomy without the need for hardware upgrades in the future.

“We are excited to be partnering with Ambarella, whose CV2FS AI vision processor provides the required neural network processing performance, stereovision support and excellent image quality, all running at extremely low power. This enables Arrival to bring ADAS features to commercial vehicles and operators to make their fleets safer and more efficient,” said Sergey Malygin, EVP of Technology at Arrival.

“Arrival has the potential to transform urban mobility with its integrated transportation ecosystem that includes vehicles, digital tools and Microfactories,” said Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella. “Our AI-based vision processing is enabling Arrival to meet the ever-increasing performance and functional safety requirements for autonomous vehicles.”

The Ambarella CV2FS AI vision processor offers an open platform for differentiated, high-performance automotive systems and is designed to enable safety-critical applications. With CVflow AI processing and ASIL-B(D) compliance, CV2FS targets forward-facing monocular and stereo vision ADAS cameras, as well as computer vision ECUs for high levels of autonomy.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electric Vehicle Pioneer Arrival Partners With Ambarella to Deliver Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Arrival Selects Ambarella AI Vision Processor to Enable Autonomous Driving and ADAS FeaturesSANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced that Arrival (NASDAQ: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of $690 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus