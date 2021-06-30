checkAd

Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika

The strategic acquisition reinforces Sebia's global leadership in specialty diagnostics

LISSES, France, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebia, a leading provider of clinical protein electrophoresis equipment and reagents for diabetes and oncology detection, today announced the acquisition of specialty diagnostic leader ORGENTEC Diagnostika from Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on healthcare, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close in the next quarter. The state-of-the-art diagnostic company will provide development opportunities and expand Sebia's capabilities in autoimmunity, infectious diseases, and clinical trials.

Based in Mainz, Germany, ORGENTEC Diagnostika is a world market leader in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic tests to detect autoimmune and blood diagnostics and treatment-associated monitoring. Clinical areas include: inflammatory rheumatic diseases, thrombosis diagnostics, blood diagnostics for the serological detection of autoimmune vasculitis, thyroid diagnostics, gastroenterology and diabetes diagnostics.

In addition to ORGENTEC's market-leading autoimmune testing menu and Alegria instrument, the company operates two fully integrated business divisions:

  • Corgenix Medical Corporation, based in Broomfield, Colorado USA is a full-service partner to the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industry, offering a broad and unique range of products and capabilities. They are experts in the development, tech transfer, registration, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty diagnostics tests.

  • AROTEC Diagnostics Limited has been producing and delivering the highest quality, critical components to the autoimmune diagnostic industry since its incorporation in 1996. Based in Wellington, New Zealand, AROTEC has grown over the years to become a valued and trusted supplier of premium reagents to both IVD companies and research and academic groups around the world.

Jean-Marc Chermette, Sebia's President and CEO commented "Seventy percent of medical decisions are made based on the results of in vitro diagnostic tests. Through this acquisition, we will be able to expand Sebia's capabilities to provide high-value solutions to our customers and patients. Orgentec, AROTEC and Corgenix have developed strong expertise in autoimmunity, infectious diseases and clinical trials and we see many s Areas for collaboration in our respective R&D programs and benefits for our global commercial network development. I am very pleased to welcome Orgentec group associates to Sebia and look forward to a strong collaboration to accelerate innovation and global growth."

