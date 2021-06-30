Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika

The strategic acquisition reinforces Sebia's global leadership in specialty diagnostics

LISSES, France, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebia, a leading provider of clinical protein electrophoresis equipment and reagents for diabetes and oncology detection, today announced the acquisition of specialty diagnostic leader ORGENTEC Diagnostika from Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on healthcare, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to close in the next quarter. The state-of-the-art diagnostic company will provide development opportunities and expand Sebia's capabilities in autoimmunity, infectious diseases, and clinical trials.

Based in Mainz, Germany, ORGENTEC Diagnostika is a world market leader in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic tests to detect autoimmune and blood diagnostics and treatment-associated monitoring. Clinical areas include: inflammatory rheumatic diseases, thrombosis diagnostics, blood diagnostics for the serological detection of autoimmune vasculitis, thyroid diagnostics, gastroenterology and diabetes diagnostics.