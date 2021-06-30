checkAd

Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Gibraltar, a subsidiary of leading global wave energy developer Eco Wave Power (Eco Wave Power Global, Ticker Symbol: ECOWVE) is pleased to announce the approval of a grant project budget of 296,787 GBP (approx. SEK 3,508,734) by Innovate UK - the UK's innovation agency.

The grant is provided as part of the Energy Catalyst Round 8: clean energy- experimental development competition, for a project titled "Sea Wave Energy Powered Microgrid for Remote Islands and Rural Coasts", to be executed in collaboration with the UK Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) of Thailand.

The 296,787 GBP grant budget will be used by the parties for the performance of feasibility studies and joint research and design of a wave powered micro-grid system with the intent of testing the innovative solution on certain islands in Thailand in the future.

The grant funding will be divided among the parties in accordance with each party's contribution to the project, and Eco Wave Power will be granted 103,993 GBP (approx. SEK1,229,446), and will contribute additional 44,569 GBP (approx. SEK 526,912), making the total budget for Eco Wave Power's activity equal to 148,562 GBP (approx. SEK 1,756,358). The Grant Offer Letter will be signed between the parties subject to a finance review and submission of additional documentation, as shall be required.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power commented: "This grant from Innovate UK is a third grant approval notice that we received during The Month of June, with the first one being the 178,500 Euro grant from the EU as part of the ILIAD Consortium and the second is the grant from the Wohl Clean Growth Alliance. We see this as a strong vote of confidence in Eco Wave Power and our pioneering technology and look forward to a productive collaboration with the team from Queen Mary University of London, The Asian Institute of Technology, and the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand. We are extremely grateful to Innovate UK for such grant, as this project presents a unique opportunity for us to research a new technology application for our WEC, customized for islands and other micro grid applications, which are a significant target market for Eco Wave Power."

