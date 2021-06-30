Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of June 30, 2021 - SCOR’s shareholders, who met today, overwhelmingly support SCOR’s strategy and the new governance proposed by its Board of Directors

All resolutions were adopted

Approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year ;





Dividend of EUR 1 . 80 per share to be paid as of July 6, 2021 ;





Separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer ;





Renewal of the director mandates of Denis Kessler, Bruno Pfister and Claude Tendil and election of Laurent Rousseau as a director. Election of Patricia Lacoste and Adrien Couret as new directors.

SCOR’s shareholders met today at a Combined (Ordinary and Extraordinary) General Meeting, chaired by Denis Kessler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in order to vote on all the resolutions submitted to them.

There was strong support for the Group’s new governance proposed by its Board of Directors, consisting of a separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer with effect from today.

All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the General Meeting. The renewal of the director mandates of Denis Kessler, Bruno Pfister et Claude Tendil were approved by 91.27%, 80.95% and 76.93% of the votes respectively. The election of Laurent Rousseau as a director was very strongly approved by shareholders, with 99.54% of the votes. Patricia Lacoste and Adrien Couret were elected as new directors with 99.51% and 99.91% of the votes respectively.

During the Board of Directors’ meeting due to be held following today’s General Meeting, Denis Kessler will be elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and Laurent Rousseau will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

The General Meeting also approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share for the 2020 financial year, with the coupon date set at July 2, 2021, and the payment date at July 6, 2021.

The details of the resolution voting results have been posted on the company’s website at: https://www.scor.com/en/shareholders-meetings .

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “This General Meeting took place for the second time in a virtual format, which nonetheless enabled us to maintain a high-quality dialogue with shareholders. The Board of Directors welcomes the shareholders’ support for all the resolutions. This vote by our shareholders bears witness to their confidence in the Group’s new governance in terms of successfully pursuing the company’s growth, focusing on the twofold objective of profitability and solvency. It validates the strategy followed for more than 18 years to raise this global reinsurance group to the highest level and to maintain its independence, which is a gauge of its success. Finally, I would like to thank all the Group’s employees, who have proved their ability to adapt throughout the current health crisis. SCOR is fully equipped and fully mobilized to use all the means at its disposal to continue to create value for its shareholders.”

