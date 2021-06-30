checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2021 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag.
First name: Bettina
Last name(s): Breiteneder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.074164 EUR 5250 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.074164 EUR 5250 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


30.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69362  30.06.2021 



