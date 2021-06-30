Nutritional Analysis Market worth $7.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nutritional Analysis Market by Parameter, Product Type (Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Desserts, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Fruits & Vegetables, Baby Food), Objectives and Region - Forecast Year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Nutritional Analysis Market is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing food safety regulations. In the view of gaining the trust of target consumers for different types of food products in terms of quality, food safety certification plays an important role. Food safety certification conveys to consumers, marketplace, employees, and key stakeholders that a food sector business has successfully met the requirements of a national or internationally recognized best practice approach. The certification by an objective third party can be invaluable to any business as it signifies good governance and corporate responsibility. The nutritional analysis market also features regulatory compliance and food labeling as one of their key functionalities that help drive the growth in terms of sales.

Vitamin Profile, by parameter, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Among the key parameters, the vitamin profile segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The confluence of factors such as the increase in demand for health-oriented food products and the rise in availability of services, specifically catering to the vitamin profile, has altogether driven the segmental growth in terms of sales. However, during the forecast period, the fat profile segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the rise in the number of health-conscious customers striving for fat-free food products.

Beverages, by product type, is estimated to hold the largest share in the nutritional analysis market during the forecast period

On the basis of product types, the beverages segment accounts for the largest share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rise in the demand for different formats of beverages globally, specifically functional and fortified beverages, flavored beverages, and other similar beverages. The beverages and snacks segments together accounted for 35% share in the global nutritional analysis market based on product types.