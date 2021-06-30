3D scanning specialist botspot converted into a stock corporation / Company expands and spins off its scanning services segment.
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 30.06.2021, 11:40 | 46 | 0 |
Berlin (ots) - The Berlin-based enterprise botspot, one of the world's leading
developers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems, was converted
into a German Aktiengesellschaft (AG) following a successful financing round
(valuation 20 million euro). This was announced today in Berlin by Sascha
Rybarczyk (Board of Management, botspot AG). Due to its strong growth in serial
production and through several major research and development projects with
leading car manufacturers, the company will move into new, significantly larger
production and administrative headquarters in Berlin before the end of August
this year. For its likewise growing business area of scanning services, a
legally independent subsidiary isplanned as a spin-off for the second half of
the year, as well as the foundation of a distribution company at the same
location. Sascha Rybarczyk, Board of Management botspot AG:
The enormous demand from various industries for 3D technology, particularly for
botspot 3D scanners, is creating a great atmosphere of change. With the
restructuring, botspot is setting the course to continue shaping the 3D market
with unique innovative power, the best know-how and great passion. With the
change of the legal form into a stock corporation, Sascha Rybarczyk (previously
already general manager of the company) and Bernd Timmermann (new member with
many years of experience in industrial production) were appointed to the Board
of Management.
Co-founder and lawyer Markus Frank, software entrepreneur and lawyer Dr Peter
Becker (Jurasoft AG) and marketing specialist and multiple founder Vian
Feldhusen joined the Supervisory Board. botspot AG is one of the world's leading
developers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems (e.g.
photogrammetry & infrared). Since its founding in 2013, the company has become
an innovation leader and developed a wide range of scanners as serial products
or custom scan solutions that are being used in many different industries (the
export quota is 94 percent). In addition to various 3D scanning systems for the
digitization of people and objects, botspot offers customized scan solutions for
numerous applications in the fields of E-Commerce, Health Care, Industrial
Applications and VR/AR/MR.
Contact:
Mr. Evgeny Stroh, Marketing & PR, botspot AG
E-mail: mailto:press@botspot.de
Phone: +49 152 53409690
Internet: http://www.botspot.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138503/4955880
OTS: botspot AG
developers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems, was converted
into a German Aktiengesellschaft (AG) following a successful financing round
(valuation 20 million euro). This was announced today in Berlin by Sascha
Rybarczyk (Board of Management, botspot AG). Due to its strong growth in serial
production and through several major research and development projects with
leading car manufacturers, the company will move into new, significantly larger
production and administrative headquarters in Berlin before the end of August
this year. For its likewise growing business area of scanning services, a
legally independent subsidiary isplanned as a spin-off for the second half of
the year, as well as the foundation of a distribution company at the same
location. Sascha Rybarczyk, Board of Management botspot AG:
The enormous demand from various industries for 3D technology, particularly for
botspot 3D scanners, is creating a great atmosphere of change. With the
restructuring, botspot is setting the course to continue shaping the 3D market
with unique innovative power, the best know-how and great passion. With the
change of the legal form into a stock corporation, Sascha Rybarczyk (previously
already general manager of the company) and Bernd Timmermann (new member with
many years of experience in industrial production) were appointed to the Board
of Management.
Co-founder and lawyer Markus Frank, software entrepreneur and lawyer Dr Peter
Becker (Jurasoft AG) and marketing specialist and multiple founder Vian
Feldhusen joined the Supervisory Board. botspot AG is one of the world's leading
developers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems (e.g.
photogrammetry & infrared). Since its founding in 2013, the company has become
an innovation leader and developed a wide range of scanners as serial products
or custom scan solutions that are being used in many different industries (the
export quota is 94 percent). In addition to various 3D scanning systems for the
digitization of people and objects, botspot offers customized scan solutions for
numerous applications in the fields of E-Commerce, Health Care, Industrial
Applications and VR/AR/MR.
Contact:
Mr. Evgeny Stroh, Marketing & PR, botspot AG
E-mail: mailto:press@botspot.de
Phone: +49 152 53409690
Internet: http://www.botspot.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138503/4955880
OTS: botspot AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0