3D scanning specialist botspot converted into a stock corporation / Company expands and spins off its scanning services segment.

Berlin (ots) - The Berlin-based enterprise botspot, one of the world's leadingdevelopers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems, was convertedinto a German Aktiengesellschaft (AG) following a successful financing round(valuation 20 million euro). This was announced today in Berlin by SaschaRybarczyk (Board of Management, botspot AG). Due to its strong growth in serialproduction and through several major research and development projects withleading car manufacturers, the company will move into new, significantly largerproduction and administrative headquarters in Berlin before the end of Augustthis year. For its likewise growing business area of scanning services, alegally independent subsidiary isplanned as a spin-off for the second half ofthe year, as well as the foundation of a distribution company at the samelocation. Sascha Rybarczyk, Board of Management botspot AG:The enormous demand from various industries for 3D technology, particularly forbotspot 3D scanners, is creating a great atmosphere of change. With therestructuring, botspot is setting the course to continue shaping the 3D marketwith unique innovative power, the best know-how and great passion. With thechange of the legal form into a stock corporation, Sascha Rybarczyk (previouslyalready general manager of the company) and Bernd Timmermann (new member withmany years of experience in industrial production) were appointed to the Boardof Management.Co-founder and lawyer Markus Frank, software entrepreneur and lawyer Dr PeterBecker (Jurasoft AG) and marketing specialist and multiple founder VianFeldhusen joined the Supervisory Board. botspot AG is one of the world's leadingdevelopers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems (e.g.photogrammetry & infrared). Since its founding in 2013, the company has becomean innovation leader and developed a wide range of scanners as serial productsor custom scan solutions that are being used in many different industries (theexport quota is 94 percent). In addition to various 3D scanning systems for thedigitization of people and objects, botspot offers customized scan solutions fornumerous applications in the fields of E-Commerce, Health Care, IndustrialApplications and VR/AR/MR.Contact:Mr. Evgeny Stroh, Marketing & PR, botspot AGE-mail: mailto:press@botspot.dePhone: +49 152 53409690Internet: http://www.botspot.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138503/4955880OTS: botspot AG