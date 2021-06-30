checkAd

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 18 April 2008) the Company allotted 512,667 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "New Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 30 June 2021. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 73.62p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 70.33p per share adjusted for the 5.02p per share uplift announced on 21 June 2021 less the dividend of 1.73p per Ordinary share.

Accordingly, application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of the 512,667 new Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 1 July 2021. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 30 June 2021 consists of 153,035,258 Ordinary shares of which 19,710,942 shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 133,324,316 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

30 June 2021

Tel: 020 7601 1850





