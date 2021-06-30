checkAd

DGAP-DD Deutsche Telekom AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 11:50  |  19   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2021 / 11:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian Peter
Last name(s): Illek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 14,060 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69364  30.06.2021 



Deutsche Telekom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Deutsche Telekom, wer hätte das gedacht ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Deutsche Telekom AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.06.2021 / 11:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PAION ERHÄLT MHRA-ZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IM VEREINIGTEN ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Erfolgreicher Turnaround: NAGA steigert in 2020 Konzern-EBITDA erheblich auf EUR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer veröffentlicht Entscheidung zur Abgabe eines freiwilligen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition von Digitalisierungsspezialist für Open Source-basierte Softwarelösungen ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the Year 2020 and Operative Highlights
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:11 Uhr
Bitkom: Elektronische Patientenakte macht informierter und souveräner
11:50 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
10:52 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
10:52 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english
05:25 Uhr
Rente, Glücksspiel, Einwegplastik: Das ändert sich im Juli
29.06.21
Aktien: Deutsche Telekom, Nel ASA, Novavax, Ströer und windeln.de - die 4investors Top-News
28.06.21
Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ gegen den Trend fest; SMA Solar (S92) und Nordex (NDX1) sehr fest
28.06.21
Gericht: Handyvertrag mit Laufzeit von mehr als 24 Monaten möglich
28.06.21
COMPUGROUP IM FOKUS: Investitionsoffensive drückt auf Gewinn und Aktienkurs
28.06.21
JPMORGAN belässt DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG auf 'Overweight'