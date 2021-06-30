SUIC Midas Touch With $200 Million Fund Commitments, is Signing with Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, With 50,000 Merchants And 10 Million Users, Together to Press Ahead With Expansion to Over 40 Countries in 2022 and 2023 and Serve Millions Of Me

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC :SUIC), Midas Touch of UK with $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, is signing with Suntech, …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC :SUIC), Midas Touch of UK with $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, is signing with Suntech, the largest Taiwan O2O Company, with over 50,000 Merchants and 10 million users. Together, SUIC Midas and Suntech Technology will press ahead with the expansion plans, spanning over 40 countries in 2022 and 2023. This global expansion will reach and serve millions more merchants around the world.

Foto: Accesswire

SUIC Midas is expecting the first tranche of the fund commitment in the amount of 10 million before the end of August 2021 and the rest of the funds in tranches by the end of this year. The company is allotting these funds for the 2021 Expansion Plan initiatives and activities. SUIC Midas Touch provides Suntech Technology the most innovative SCF solutions, technology and funding to enable Suntech to create more diversified and differentiated products and services that should enhance the company's market and price competitive edge and increase its profitability. This expansion will open doors of global cross-border trades and settlement.

"Thanks to the breakthrough business model of Midas Touch, Suntech believes that with the SUIC-Midas services and products: MT Flash Pay™ - Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay ™- Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Unified Procurement ™ - Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions, Suntech will achieve explosive growth across the globe, expecting to double their business in merchants size and turnover rate size and to triple their revenue and net profits.' says Joa Chen, Suntech's general manager.

SUIC Midas Touch is going to replicate their exclusive business model in 40 countries, with over 20 service payment companies to join the company this year and into 2022. The company is in the final stages of identifying their partners in various countries, targeting one million merchants and a $10 billion dollars turnover rate by 2022.

Phase 1 would cover North America, including the United States and Canada; Australia, New Zealand and 8 countries in Southeast Asia, while Phase 2 Expansion will cover South Asia and the Middle East countries, to cover a total of more than 40 countries in 2022 and 2023.

The expansion and extension of the SUIC Midas-Suntech Technology partnership is opportune at a critical time for moving forward when the private sector investment in emerging markets have begun to revive economies worldwide.