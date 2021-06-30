checkAd

SUIC Midas Touch With $200 Million Fund Commitments, is Signing with Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, With 50,000 Merchants And 10 Million Users, Together to Press Ahead With Expansion to Over 40 Countries in 2022 and 2023 and Serve Millions Of Me

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC :SUIC), Midas Touch of UK with $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, is signing with Suntech, …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC :SUIC), Midas Touch of UK with $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, is signing with Suntech, the largest Taiwan O2O Company, with over 50,000 Merchants and 10 million users. Together, SUIC Midas and Suntech Technology will press ahead with the expansion plans, spanning over 40 countries in 2022 and 2023. This global expansion will reach and serve millions more merchants around the world.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

SUIC Midas is expecting the first tranche of the fund commitment in the amount of 10 million before the end of August 2021 and the rest of the funds in tranches by the end of this year. The company is allotting these funds for the 2021 Expansion Plan initiatives and activities. SUIC Midas Touch provides Suntech Technology the most innovative SCF solutions, technology and funding to enable Suntech to create more diversified and differentiated products and services that should enhance the company's market and price competitive edge and increase its profitability. This expansion will open doors of global cross-border trades and settlement.

"Thanks to the breakthrough business model of Midas Touch, Suntech believes that with the SUIC-Midas services and products: MT Flash Pay™ - Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay ™- Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Unified Procurement ™ - Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions, Suntech will achieve explosive growth across the globe, expecting to double their business in merchants size and turnover rate size and to triple their revenue and net profits.' says Joa Chen, Suntech's general manager.

SUIC Midas Touch is going to replicate their exclusive business model in 40 countries, with over 20 service payment companies to join the company this year and into 2022. The company is in the final stages of identifying their partners in various countries, targeting one million merchants and a $10 billion dollars turnover rate by 2022.

Phase 1 would cover North America, including the United States and Canada; Australia, New Zealand and 8 countries in Southeast Asia, while Phase 2 Expansion will cover South Asia and the Middle East countries, to cover a total of more than 40 countries in 2022 and 2023.

The expansion and extension of the SUIC Midas-Suntech Technology partnership is opportune at a critical time for moving forward when the private sector investment in emerging markets have begun to revive economies worldwide.

Seite 1 von 3
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SUIC Midas Touch With $200 Million Fund Commitments, is Signing with Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, With 50,000 Merchants And 10 Million Users, Together to Press Ahead With Expansion to Over 40 Countries in 2022 and 2023 and Serve Millions Of Me NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC :SUIC), Midas Touch of UK with $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, is signing with Suntech, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Murchison Successfully Identifies Surface Sulphide Mineralization over a Strike Length of at Least ...
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
Jericho Energy Ventures Launches Hydrogen Based Video Series
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
SUIC QQPay USA Inc. Sets to Launch QQ Fintech Payment Platform, World's First Shari'a Compliant Non-Bank Payment Platform with Enhanced Security, Transparency, Speed and Cost Efficiency
22.06.21
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a Leading Figure in the APAC Market. His Articles have been Widely Covered in Major Media Including Google News, Yahoo News, Sina News, CNNews
17.06.21
SUIC Midas Touch to Set Up A Trust Account With $200 Million Fund Commitments from Taiwan Top 4 Family Investment Groups, Taiwan Largest Crypto Exchange Bitoex and Major Investment Manager Hong Van Exchange and Other Private Investors
15.06.21
SUIC owns 49% Midas Touch, with over $100 Million Supply Chain Fund Committed and Revolutionary Technology, Partners with Suntech to Build an Ecosystem that Assist Worldwide Payment Service Firms and E-Commerce Merchants Enter the Hundreds Trillion Supply
10.06.21
SUIC Partner Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, with 50,000 Merchants and 10 Million Users, Cooperates with Taiwan Big 4 Convenient Stores Include 7-Eleven, Family Mart, Aims to Serve Millions of Merchants Worldwide with Partner's Supply Chain Fund
08.06.21
SUIC Partner Suntech Taiwan, Which Joint Ventures With 28 Taiwan Major Banks together with Visa and Master Card, Over 15 Million Transactions and Over 1 Billion Turnover Rate, is Targeting the 21 Trillion Global Supply Chain Market for Large-Scale Digital
02.06.21
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Was the First to Present in This Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference. This Live Webcast Was Later Reported and Covered by The Major Media in Taiwan, Including Google News, Yahoo New