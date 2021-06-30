Vanadium One Files Technical Report for Its Mont Sorcier Iron Ore Vanadium Project in Quebec
Total Indicated Resources of 113.5 Mt grading 30.9% magnetite and Inferred Resources of 953.7 Mt grading 32.8% magnetiteTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announces the …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announces the filing on SEDAR of the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada". The report was completed by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd, an ERM Company (CSA Global), an independent Geological and Mineral Estimation firm with headquarters in Australia, and offices in Canada and has an effective date of May 6, 2021. The report was prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A summary of the results is highlighted below
As announced on May 17, 2021 the updated resource incorporated results from the 2020 drill program which focused on defining the eastern extension of the North Zone as well as some infill in the North Zone. This has resulted in an increase in the total Inferred Mineral Resource tonnage in the North Zone from 376 Mt to 809.1 Mt at 34.2% magnetite, an addition of 433 Mt or a 115% increase.
Total Inferred Resources for both the North Zone and South Zone are estimated at 953.7 Mt grading 32.8% magnetite, with the potential to produce 313 Mt of magnetite concentrate grading 64% Fe and 0.6% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5).
Total Indicated Mineral Resources remain unchanged and are estimated to be 113.5 Mt grading 30.9% magnetite, with the potential to produce 35.0 Mt of magnetite concentrate grading 65.3% Fe and 0.6% V2O5. Indicated Mineral Resources have only been estimated at the South Zone.
