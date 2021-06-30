checkAd

Hannan Commences Groundbreaking 2,782 Line Kilometre Lidar Survey Over the San Martin Jogmec JV Copper-Silver Project in Peru

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) reports on the commencement a large-scale 2,782 line kilometre ("line km") LiDAR survey over 64,500 hectares of the San Martin …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) reports on the commencement a large-scale 2,782 line kilometre ("line km") LiDAR survey over 64,500 hectares of the San Martin JOGMEC JV sediment-hosted copper-silver project in Peru.

Hannan is rapidly advancing the San Martin Cu-Ag project by the utilization of LiDAR, one of the newest remote sensing technologies on the market. The survey is a first in Peru to utilize LiDAR for geological mapping, fieldwork targeting along with drilling and logistics planning. Horizons South America S.A.C. ("HSA") have been engaged to undertake the survey.

Highlights:

  • 64,500 hectares or 2,782 line kms of LiDAR to be acquired during Q3 2021 at the San Martin JOGMEC JV sediment-hosted copper-silver project, commencing shortly (Figure 1);
  • The groundbreaking survey will have multiple objectives:
    • Allow mapping of geology and structure, and hence, in combination with geological and geochemical field observations define geological controls on copper-silver mineralization;
    • Supply a detailed topographic ground model to facilitate efficient fieldwork to map key outcrops and access in the thick jungle terrain, provide targeted ground access and support environmental monitoring and precise drill collar location planning.

Michael Hudson, CEO, states, "Up to now, LiDAR has been used primarily for mapping vegetation canopy and for topographic controls. Sensor technology and ability to process and interpret the vast cloud point datasets means that the technology can now be applied to mineral exploration in these highly vegetated and challenging terrains for the first time. This is truly a gamechanger for exploration in these areas and Hannan, along with HSA, is pleased to be leading the application of this technology in Peru.

"LiDAR allows for the dense jungle to be virtually stripped from the ground, allowing unprecedented ground detail to be observed for the first time. Our exploration teams will be able to map the geology and structure, by machine learning, in extreme detail and allow highly targeted field work to enhance the efficiency of our exploration efforts over San Martin. In addition, Hannan will use the data for drill design and planning access, and should our copper-silver exploration continue to provide successful outcomes, allow siting and design of future development facilities. Overall LiDAR is a highly cost-effective dataset that can be utilized efficiently through the entire project lifecycle."

Seite 1 von 6
Hannan Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Hannan Metals... Rick Rules 2020 Top Pic startet durch!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hannan Commences Groundbreaking 2,782 Line Kilometre Lidar Survey Over the San Martin Jogmec JV Copper-Silver Project in Peru VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) reports on the commencement a large-scale 2,782 line kilometre ("line km") LiDAR survey over 64,500 hectares of the San Martin …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. Commences Trading on the CSE
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Murchison Successfully Identifies Surface Sulphide Mineralization over a Strike Length of at Least ...
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
Jericho Energy Ventures Launches Hydrogen Based Video Series
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:12 Uhr
Hannan beginnt grundlegende 2.782 Linienkilometer LiDAR Vermessung über dem Kupfer-Silber-Projekt San Martin Jogmec JV in Peru
28.06.21
Hannan aktualisiert Ergebnisse Ihres 135.700 Hektar und zu 100 % kontrollierten Kupfer-Silber-Gold-Explorationsprojekte in Peru
28.06.21
Hannan Updates Results From 135,700 Hectare 100% Controlled Copper-Silver-Gold Exploration Projects in Peru
27.06.21
Nicht immer einfach...: Wochenrückblick KW 25-2021 – Die Fed hat gesprochen!
17.06.21
Hannan definiert durch Bodenproben 18 km lange Kupfer-Silber-Vererzung auf Tabalosos East
17.06.21
Hannan Soil Sampling Defines Copper-Silver Mineralization Over 18 Kilometres at Tabalosos East
14.06.21
Batteriemetalle gehen ab!: Der neue SRC Batteriemetall Report mit Updates 2021 ist da!
06.06.21
Ganz so einfach wird es nicht: Wochenrückblick KW 22-2021 – Rohstoffpreise machen China zu schaffen!