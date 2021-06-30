Hannan Commences Groundbreaking 2,782 Line Kilometre Lidar Survey Over the San Martin Jogmec JV Copper-Silver Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Hannan Metals Limited ("Hannan" or the "Company") (TSXV:HAN)(OTC PINK:HANNF) reports on the commencement a large-scale 2,782 line kilometre ("line km") LiDAR survey over 64,500 hectares of the San Martin …

Hannan is rapidly advancing the San Martin Cu-Ag project by the utilization of LiDAR, one of the newest remote sensing technologies on the market. The survey is a first in Peru to utilize LiDAR for geological mapping, fieldwork targeting along with drilling and logistics planning. Horizons South America S.A.C. ("HSA") have been engaged to undertake the survey.

Highlights:

64,500 hectares or 2,782 line kms of LiDAR to be acquired during Q3 2021 at the San Martin JOGMEC JV sediment-hosted copper-silver project, commencing shortly (Figure 1);

The groundbreaking survey will have multiple objectives: Allow mapping of geology and structure, and hence, in combination with geological and geochemical field observations define geological controls on copper-silver mineralization; Supply a detailed topographic ground model to facilitate efficient fieldwork to map key outcrops and access in the thick jungle terrain, provide targeted ground access and support environmental monitoring and precise drill collar location planning.



Michael Hudson, CEO, states, "Up to now, LiDAR has been used primarily for mapping vegetation canopy and for topographic controls. Sensor technology and ability to process and interpret the vast cloud point datasets means that the technology can now be applied to mineral exploration in these highly vegetated and challenging terrains for the first time. This is truly a gamechanger for exploration in these areas and Hannan, along with HSA, is pleased to be leading the application of this technology in Peru.

"LiDAR allows for the dense jungle to be virtually stripped from the ground, allowing unprecedented ground detail to be observed for the first time. Our exploration teams will be able to map the geology and structure, by machine learning, in extreme detail and allow highly targeted field work to enhance the efficiency of our exploration efforts over San Martin. In addition, Hannan will use the data for drill design and planning access, and should our copper-silver exploration continue to provide successful outcomes, allow siting and design of future development facilities. Overall LiDAR is a highly cost-effective dataset that can be utilized efficiently through the entire project lifecycle."