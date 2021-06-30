checkAd

Asset World Corporation and Nobu Hospitality Announce Plans to Expand Nobu Hotels and Restaurants in Thailand

BANGKOK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group and Nobu Hospitality, the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, are delighted to announce a new partnership established to meet the needs of existing and future travellers by creating new unique experiences.

Both parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to complete an area development agreement covering Thailand with intent to open multiple Nobu Hotels and Restaurants exclusively with AWC in Thailand's most compelling destinations, including Bangkok's first ever Nobu restaurant, expected to open in time to serve as a spectacular New Year's countdown viewpoint at the end of 2021.

From the beginning Nobu has been about creating unforgettable experiences around exceptional food.  The name Nobu has become synonymous with minimalist, instinctive design, the finest ingredients, a powerful energy, and an innate passion for service.  Each hotel and restaurant are fully engaged with the local market and offers guests the place to relax and savour an experience in an atmosphere charged with a sense of being part of something extraordinary.  The philosophy of Kokoro – which comes from the Japanese word for heart - is the heartbeat of the brand and what ties the destinations together.

Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of AWC, stated
 "We are thrilled about this collaboration with Nobu, which is such a perfect partnership of the AWC and Nobu brands and our shared belief in unique offerings, design and creating experiences. From a business perspective, introducing Thailand's first Nobu restaurant will enhance the value of our existing property Empire Tower, turning it into a large mixed-use facility and lifestyle experience destination right in the middle of the Bangkok CBD. Moreover, it will uplift the spirit of Thailand's capital city, Bangkok with the uniqueness of Nobu furthering the city as a world class food and beverage destination. Our shared growth plan is to extend to a hotel under the Nobu brand in the future, which is to feature exquisite cuisine at every meal and a distinct, intriguing design. All of this is an affirmation that AWC is committed to building value for the tourism industry, that we are a key player ready to meet the existing and future needs of tourists from across the globe as well as Thai travelers of any lifestyle."

"We are extremely excited to be working with leading lifestyle real estate developer AWC in Thailand to develop Nobu Hotels and Restaurants.  Partners are extremely important for us, and with the leadership of Wallapa Traisorat we know that the future is bright with Nobu in Thailand and beyond," stated Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality stated, "We are excited to be entering into a new partnership with AWC.  Our strategy looking forward is to grow our brand with both regional and national partners so that they can access our business model and strength on a multi-site basis as others have successfully done before."

AWC X Nobu Hospitality Signing Event on June 29, 2021

 

Nobu Hospitality leadership team: From left to right: Struan McKenzie, Robert De Niro, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Meir Teper, Hiro Tahara, and Trevor Horwell

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554782/AWC_x_NOBU_Thailand.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554789/AWC_X_Nobu_Hospitality_Signing.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554781/NOBU_HOSP_EXEC_TEAM.jpg

 




