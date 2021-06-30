checkAd

New Publication Provides Further Clarity of MultiStem's Mechanism of Action on Modulating the Inflammatory Response in Critical Care Indications

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that data accumulated from several years of preclinical research was published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports. The publication describes the findings from extensive in vitro studies investigating the role Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells (MAPC), clinically known as MultiStem (invimestrocel), have in modulating the inflammatory response. The report provides evidence of potential mechanisms by which MAPC cells promote regulatory T cell (Treg) differentiation and proliferation and influence their immune-suppressive phenotype. Tregs are important cells in the immune system, responsible for controlling inflammation and tissue repair after injury through several mechanisms. Dysregulated inflammatory responses are known to contribute to tissue and organ injury in multiple acute critical care indications, such as stroke, trauma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Enhancement of endogenous, immunoregulatory mechanisms, including promoting Treg differentiation, proliferation, and phenotypic activity, is one way that MultiStem likely mitigates inflammatory organ injury and promotes recovery following tissue injury.

“Our work helps us understand how MAPC may induce Tregs in vivo, one of the potential mechanisms by which MAPC can help to reshape the hyperinflammatory response, thereby preventing exacerbated tissue damage,” commented Dr. Alice Valentin-Torres, Senior Scientist and Immunologist at Athersys, and primary author of the article. “This study identifies factors secreted by MAPC and monocyte/macrophages as the primary mechanisms involved in MAPC induction of Tregs. We also observed that MAPC not only increase the number of Treg, but also enhance Treg suppressive function.”

This study adds to the growing collection of scientific publications by Athersys and its collaborators relating to MAPC and the evidence elucidating how the cells modulate the inflammatory response initiated by acute injury, through down-regulation of inflammatory cytokines and immune cells that can exacerbate damage after an injury, such as a stroke. The described studies demonstrate that MAPC cells, via the secretion of soluble factors, not only increase the frequency of Tregs by promoting their differentiation and proliferation, but also promote Treg activation and suppressive functions. These data complement prior reports describing evidence of in vivo induction of Tregs in preclinical animal models and human volunteer participants in the Company’s clinical development programs using MultiStem. The publication is available at http://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-93025-x and is listed on the Company’s directory of scientific publications.

