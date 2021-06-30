Vulcan has spun-off its non-core battery metals assets located in Norway into its subsidiary Kuniko Limited. IPO of Kuniko is under way, August 23 is expected date for quotation
on ASX. Kuniko encompasses a portfolio of mineral exploration licenses in historical mining districts. The offering is intended to raise a minimum amount of AUD 7.9 m, proceeds
which will be used for a systematic exploration program to identify the economic potential of nickel, cobalt and copper deposits. Vulcan Energy will retain a share in Kuniko of
approximately 27%. As Vulcan Energy provides a rare opportunity to benefit from the strongly growing lithium growth trajectory and, by the same token, to participate in a project
directly located in Germany, a heartland of automotive industry, we have set a PT of AUD 16.50 (equivalent: EUR 10.50) and reiterate our BUY recommendation. Upside 114%
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals assets
Am Wochenende gab es im Oberrheingraben die stärksten durch Tiefengeothermie ausgelösten Erdbeben (https://www.bo.de/region/in-der-ortenau-zu-spuren-bisher-starkstes-erdbeben-wegen-geothermie).... mehr »
24.06.21, 07:30
https://www.golem.de/news/akkutechnik-und-e-mobilitaet-natrium-ionen-akkus-werden-echte-lithium-alte... mehr »
24.06.21, 07:27
Es sieht doch super aus... Ich denke es geht nun langsam aber sicher in Richtung 6 Euro. mehr »
23.06.21, 17:37
Hier passiert ja leider nicht mehr viel. Soll es in naher Zukunft noch News geben? mehr »
17.06.21, 13:47
Noch eine neue Methode:
https://www.tagesschau.de/wirtschaft/technologie/lithium-gewinnung-gruben... mehr »
11.06.21, 14:55
Inzwischen gibt es eine vielversprechende neue Methode:
https://discovery.kaust.edu.sa/en/article/1133/electrochemical-cell-harvests-lithium-from-seawater
Da... mehr »
04.06.21, 20:23
sehr interessanter Bericht
Lithium-Ausblick 'hell wie immer' – Bericht
MINING.com-Editor | 28.... mehr »
03.06.21, 16:37
schon vergessen, gerade mal eine Woche alt:
Lithium extraction piloting test work update
Summary:
•... mehr »
03.06.21, 15:35
wenn schon dann den Rest auch
...
Viele Anleger sehen das offenbar jedoch ganz anders. Die Vulcan... mehr »
03.06.21, 14:08
https://www.wallstreet-online.de/nachricht/13997675-aktie-2-…
Peter Thilo Hasler, Gründer... mehr »