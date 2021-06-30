checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals assets

SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals assets

Vulcan has spun-off its non-core battery metals assets located in Norway into its subsidiary Kuniko Limited. IPO of Kuniko is under way, August 23 is expected date for quotation on ASX.

SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals assets Vulcan has spun-off its non-core battery metals assets located in Norway into its subsidiary Kuniko Limited. IPO of Kuniko is under way, August 23 is expected date for quotation on ASX. Kuniko encompasses a portfolio of mineral exploration licenses in historical mining districts. The offering is intended to raise a minimum amount of AUD 7.9 m, proceeds which will be used for a systematic exploration program to identify the economic potential of nickel, cobalt and copper deposits.

