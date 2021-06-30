SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals assets

Vulcan Energy Resources (Update)

Basic Materials - Lithium made in Germany

MCap AUD 835m

BUY, PT EUR 16.50 (+114% potential)

Research update

Vulcan has spun-off its non-core battery metals assets located in Norway into its subsidiary Kuniko Limited. IPO of Kuniko is under way, August 23 is expected date for quotation on ASX. Kuniko encompasses a portfolio of mineral exploration licenses in historical mining districts. The offering is intended to raise a minimum amount of AUD 7.9 m, proceeds which will be used for a systematic exploration program to identify the economic potential of nickel, cobalt and copper deposits. Vulcan Energy will retain a share in Kuniko of approximately 27%. As Vulcan Energy provides a rare opportunity to benefit from the strongly growing lithium growth trajectory and, by the same token, to participate in a project directly located in Germany, a heartland of automotive industry, we have set a PT of AUD 16.50 (equivalent: EUR 10.50) and reiterate our BUY recommendation. Upside 114%

