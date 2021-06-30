checkAd

Reyna Silver Announces Start of 10,000 Meter Drill Campaign at Batopilas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that it has started a 10,000 meter drill campaign at its Batopilas Project in Chihuahua Mexico.

“We are excited to see drilling at Batopilas. We are applying modern day exploration methods and new ideas to unlock the potential of a historic district believed to be the highest-grade silver system in Mexico’s history having produced an estimated 350,000,000 ounces of silver at an average grade of 1.5 kg/t,” commented Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver.

The drill program is following the targets established by Reyna’s technical team in the spring of 2021 exploration campaign which discovered multiple extensions to the 30 known veins in the district, as well as two new veins with multiple high-grade silver and gold sample results of up to 42,302 g/t Ag and 21.4 g/t Au. Most of the veins in the district have seen little to no modern-day exploration. Reyna Silver now owns the historic mine and controls the entire district.

Please click on the link below to see Peter Megaw introducing the Batopilas Project.

Click here to watch the video

Please click on the link below to see Reyna Silver’s CEO, Jorge Ramiro Monroy introducing the drill campaign at Batopilas.

Click here to watch the video

The attached map includes the locations of the planned drill holes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fe35d34-256c-4b27 ...

About the Batopilas District

The Batopilas District lies in the heart of the Sierra Madre Occidental magmatic province. This province consists of two thick Tertiary volcanic sequences deposited on a basement of Mesozoic sediments, metasediments, and intrusive rocks. The lower part of the volcanic sequence, referred to as the "lower volcanic complex" is composed dominantly of andesite tuffs and flows with lesser dacites and rhyolites. The upper volcanic sequence, referred to as the "upper volcanic supergroup" is dominantly composed of welded rhyolite ash-flow tuffs with lesser andesites, dacites, and basalts erupted from caldera complexes. Numerous intrusions, mostly subvolcanic equivalents to the ex-trusive volcanic units, cut the basement rocks and the lower part of the volcanic sequence.

https://reynasilver.com/projects/batopilas

About Reyna Silver

Reyna Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company with a robust portfolio of silver assets in Mexico and the US. The Company was built around the Guigui and Batopilas Projects, which formed part of MAG Silver’s original IPO portfolio. It is also actively exploring the Medicine Springs project in Nevada, another CRD target and the La Reyna Project in Chihuahua, an epithermal vein project in the historic district of Cusihuriache Reyna’s strategy centers around leveraging its expertise in Mexico to explore projects that have the potential for high-grade, district-scale discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Reyna Silver Corp.

Jorge Ramiro Monroy

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Silver Corp.
Jorge Ramiro Monroy, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynasilver.com
www.reynasilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51147933-c77c-4049 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5269b4f8-5058-4ffb ... 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reyna Silver Announces Start of 10,000 Meter Drill Campaign at Batopilas VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HONG KONG, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) (“Reyna”) is pleased to announce that it has started a 10,000 meter drill campaign at its Batopilas Project in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus