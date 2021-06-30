Radware And Acantho Partner to Provide Cloud Web Application Security Protection to Businesses in Italy

Acantho will now offer Radware’s Cloud WAF service , including Bot Manager , to enterprise customers for enhanced quality of service and application security. With application availability more important to the user experience than ever, web applications are becoming increasingly vulnerable, exposing enterprises to the risk of data breach and financial loss. Cloud WAF Service addresses these threats directly and effectively.

MAHWAH, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Acantho, a telecommunications subsidiary of Italy-based Hera Group, today announced an expanded partnership to provide cloud web application security protection to enterprise customers in Italy. Through this extended agreement, Acantho has also upgraded its own infrastructure with Radware’s hybrid DDoS protection.

Acantho also upgraded its own infrastructure with Radware’s Hybrid DDoS Attack Protection, which includes a combination of DefensePro solutions and Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection, which offers on-demand cloud DDoS service deployment.

For the past three years, Acantho has relied upon Radware’s DefensePro attack mitigation to provide automated DDoS defense and protection from fast moving, high-volume, encrypted or very short duration threats for its two data centers. Based upon its successful experience with DefensePro and an increased customer demand application protection security due to rapid cloud migration and increased cloud attacks, Acantho turned to Radware again to bring cloud protection to their customers and to strengthen its own infrastructure.

Roberto Privitera, Acantho’s Head of Business Development said, “Our mission is to help companies achieve excellent results in their business through cutting-edge IT services. This past year, we saw a significant number of our customers rapidly migrate to the hybrid cloud, face increased cloud attacks, and require enhanced cloud security to protect their businesses. We have supported this transformation process, also expanding our partnership with Radware to bring cloud application-level security to our customers and by keeping our infrastructure always up-to- date.”