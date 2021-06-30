checkAd

Exela Technologies Extends Digital Mailroom Solution and Deploys It for Small and Medium Businesses in the UK

LONDON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced that the Digital Mailroom (DMR) platform is live and available for online signups for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the UK. With the remote working trend getting wider acceptance, a greater shift is seen in the operations of SMBs where more people are opting to work from home for better flexibility. Exela DMR will now cater to this growing customer base across Europe, starting with the UK.

The DMR platform is already available for Exela’s enterprise customers across Europe. Small and mid-sized businesses, start-ups, and individual professional in the UK can now signup for the Exela DMR, allowing them to get a virtual office address and receive their incoming mail as digitised documents accessible via the DMR portal. A multi-industry solution, it enables users to easily signup for the service and choose from flexible pricing plans. In addition to digitised delivery of documents, the DMR solution offers add-on services such as parcel delivery and several inbuilt features such as eSignature, data redaction and storage. You can easily signup and find out more about the DMR solution here.

“The way businesses and people work has changed dramatically. It seems that the work from home trend is here to stay and Exela’s DMR solution provides a crucial and valuable service for seamless business processes. Our goal is to help businesses of every size to easily signup and start using the DMR solution,” said Vitalie Robu, President EMEA, Exela Technologies.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100.

With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,300 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's Annual Report and other securities filings. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com
T: 929-620-1849

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: IR@exelatech.com
T: 646-277-1216





