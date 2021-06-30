Itamar Medical to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

CAESAREA, Israel, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ItamarTM Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference.



Itamar’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.itamar-medical.com.