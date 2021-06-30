checkAd

Itamar Medical to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

CAESAREA, Israel, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ItamarTM Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the integration of sleep apnea management into the cardiac patient care pathway, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference.

Itamar’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 5:30 a.m. PT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the investor section of the Company’s website at: www.itamar-medical.com.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company’s key product, WatchPATTM, is commercially available within major markets including the U.S., Japan and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)
Leigh Salvo
Gilmartin Group
Phone: +1-415-937-5412
investors@itamar-medical.com





