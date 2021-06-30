Unaudited Preliminary Consolidated Results for year ended 31 March 2021

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), are pleased to announce that the Company has approved its Unaudited Preliminary Consolidated Results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The Company recorded a revenue US$ 368,000 for the period as opposed to having no revenue in the corresponding period last year. Operational overheads resulted in a profit before tax of US$ 13,000 from continuing operations compared to a loss from continuing operation of US$ 690,000 for the year ended 31 March 2020

During the past year, the Company has taken time to study and understand the effects of the COVID pandemic on food and beverage businesses especially on restaurants, in view of identifying suitable opportunities. Accordingly, the Company had acquired a minority equity stake in a premium dining restaurant serving Cuban and international cuisine located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur called Havana Dining. With this acquisition, the Company now has a wider range of restaurant related exposure, which it can take advantage of, in providing restaurant management services.

The Company continued to reduce the operational overheads while exploring various ways to enhance the food offering and customer experience at the businesses carrying its brand name. The Company continues to expand the HRC branding, which the board believes, will remain relevant and is perhaps well placed to take advantage in the casual or premium dining market as consumer confidence improves.

The Directors are not proposing the payment of a dividend.

The Company expects to publish its audited Report and Accounts on or before 31 July 2021.

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

