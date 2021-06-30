checkAd

HRC WORLD PLC Unaudited Preliminary Consolidated Results for year ended 31 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN
TICKER: HRC
ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

30 JUNE 2021

Unaudited Preliminary Consolidated Results for year ended 31 March 2021

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), are pleased to announce that the Company has approved its Unaudited Preliminary Consolidated Results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The Company recorded a revenue US$ 368,000 for the period as opposed to having no revenue in the corresponding period last year. Operational overheads resulted in a profit before tax of US$ 13,000 from continuing operations compared to a loss from continuing operation of US$ 690,000 for the year ended 31 March 2020

During the past year, the Company has taken time to study and understand the effects of the COVID pandemic on food and beverage businesses especially on restaurants, in view of identifying suitable opportunities. Accordingly, the Company had acquired a minority equity stake in a premium dining restaurant serving Cuban and international cuisine located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur called Havana Dining. With this acquisition, the Company now has a wider range of restaurant related exposure, which it can take advantage of, in providing restaurant management services.

The Company continued to reduce the operational overheads while exploring various ways to enhance the food offering and customer experience at the businesses carrying its brand name. The Company continues to expand the HRC branding, which the board believes, will remain relevant and is perhaps well placed to take advantage in the casual or premium dining market as consumer confidence improves.

The Directors are not proposing the payment of a dividend.

The Company expects to publish its audited Report and Accounts on or before 31 July 2021.

The unaudited annual earnings figures are appended to this release and are also available at the Company’s website http://www.hrcplc.co.uk

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc
HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details
HRC World Plc
+603 7786 0500
info@hrcplc.co.uk

Certified Adviser
Keswick Global AG
info@keswickglobal.com
+43 1 740 408045

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HRC WORLD PLC Unaudited Preliminary Consolidated Results for year ended 31 March 2021 HRC WORLD PLC NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGENTICKER: HRCISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20 30 JUNE 2021 Unaudited Preliminary Consolidated Results for year ended 31 March 2021 The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), are pleased to announce that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus