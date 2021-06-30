checkAd

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.06.2021, 12:15  |  13   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Neil Flanzraich (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Acquisition - allotment of shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme for the
Q2 2021 dividend
date: 30.06.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a Trading Venue
currency: Euro


price volume
3.005 603

total volume: 603
total price: 1812.015
average price: 3.005


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4955980
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grenada, das Gewürz der Karibik, wird zur ersten "Kulinarischen Hauptstadt" der Welt ...
EU-Einwegplastikverbot: Mehrwegsystem VYTAL erhält das Umweltzeichen Blauer Engel von Bundesumweltministerin (FOTO)
Schneider Electric schließt die Investition in Operation Technology, Inc. ("ETAP"), ...
Cynosure feiert 30 Jahre Innovation
Rogert & Ulbrich informiert zum Diesel-Abgasskandal: BGH verhandelt zu umstrittener Daimler-Abschalteinrichtung
Flucht nach vorn, Kommentar von Joachim Herr zu Knorr-Bremse
Commerzbank muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigungen zurückzahlen / OLG Urteil nach ...
ProSiebenSat.1 investiert mit SevenGrowth in Fitness-Plattform Urban Sports Club
European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pierre Fabre Partner to ...
R+V: Rund 100 Millionen Euro durch Unwetter-Schäden
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
Grenada, das Gewürz der Karibik, wird zur ersten "Kulinarischen Hauptstadt" der Welt ...
Erstes Security Token Offering in der deutschen Automobilbranche / Auto1 FinTech emittiert ...
Farasis Energy baut strategisches Netzwerk in Europa aus (FOTO)
Biofuels für den Klimaschutz: Belgischer Energie-Pionier und Marktführer Comfort Energie will nach Deutschland
Umfrage: Jeder Dritte kann sich Kryptowährungen als Anlageform zur Vermögensbildung vorstellen ...
Neu und größer: Der Uhrenhersteller NOMOS Glashütte war einer der Vorreiter, nun wird die ...
OPPO recolourises iconic tennis images to celebrate the return of Wimbledon
PHW-Gruppe begrüßt Vorstoß zum Ausbau der Haltungsstufe 3 für mehr Tierwohl ...
Titel
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:25 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
12:25 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
12:20 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
12:20 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
12:15 Uhr
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
10:16 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
10:14 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
10:11 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
10:09 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
10:06 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)