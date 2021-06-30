checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest publishes guidance FY2021: YoY revenue growth of up to 71% and EBITDA growth of up to 123%, well above its mid-term financial targets due to strong organic growth in H1 2021

Media and Games Invest publishes guidance FY2021: YoY revenue growth of up to 71% and EBITDA growth of up to 123%, well above its mid-term financial targets due to strong organic growth in H1 2021

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

  • Revenue1 Guidance FY2021: EUR 220m - 240m, corresponding to a revenue growth of up to 71% YoY (mid-term-target: 25-30% p.a.)
     
  • Adj. EBITDA1 Guidance FY 2021: EUR 60m - 65m, corresponding to an EBITDA growth of up to 123% YoY (mid-term-target based on EBITDA margin improvement plus revenue growth: 66-72% YoY2)
     
  • The outperformance of the mid-term financial targets during 2021 is largely based on the strong organic growth of more than 30% in H1 20213
     
  • Guidance does not include any further M&A transactions which gives additional upside for H2 2021

June 30, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) publishes its guidance for the financial year 2021. For 2021 MGI expects to exceed its medium-term growth target of 25-30% revenue growth per year - aiming now for more than the double growth pace in 2021 than initially anticipated. This is also resulting in an expected boost of EBITDA for 2021 - aiming to an even higher pace than revenue-growth.

