NICE Sets the Standard for Responsible Design and Deployment of AI-Powered Robots by Unveiling its Robo-Ethical Framework

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today unveiled a Robo Ethical Framework promoting responsibility and transparency in the design, creation and deployment of AI-powered robots. NICE’s ethical guidelines set the standard for designing, building and deploying robots, and form the basis for solid and ethically sound robot and human collaboration. Comprising a set of five guiding principles, NICE's Robo-Ethical Framework underlies every interaction with process robots – from planning to implementation - and drives ethically sound human-robot partnerships in the workplace. The launch of this framework reiterates the company's dedication to these standards and invites industry wide adoption. For more information, please click here.

Sarah Burnett, partner at Emergence Partners said, “NICE RPA scored well in our Ethics in Technology Assessment (ETA) framework. It is commendable to see NICE taking a strong stand by establishing a Robo-Ethical framework. The upsurge in adoption of AI necessitates commitment to doing what is ethical, and respectful to customers. NICE’s move in this direction is admirable and I advise other organizations to follow suit.”

The rapid acceleration of AI has driven the proliferation of robots in various roles across both home-based work and business environments. With their integration, robots are being granted more access to business and customer data. Yet ethical standards that provide guidance around the development and application of robots and AI have been lacking. There has been much discourse around the topic in the robotics industry but steps to formalize guidelines on an industry level have yet to be taken.

By introducing the industry's first set of standards to self-govern the creation of responsible AI-driven robotics, NICE commits to ensuring transparent design, development and implementation of process automations as is already inherent to its RPA platform. Deeply rooted in its product capabilities, NICE’s ethical framework is shared with every customer along with their robotic license. While the ultimate determination of what is beneficial to humanity is subjective and contextually rooted, NICE aims to keep the importance of ensuring a positive impact in RPA top of mind in the industry. The five guiding principles that are intended to ensure good ethical standards, underlying the robot-human relationship in the workplace include the following:

