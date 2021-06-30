checkAd

The Lancet Infectious Diseases Published Data from Sinovac’s Phase I/II Study, World’s First Published Study on Clinical Trial Results of a COVID-19 Vaccine in Healthy Children and Adolescents Aged 3 to 17 Years Old

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, announced The Lancet Infectious Diseases published results from the Phase I/II clinical trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by SINOVAC, also known as CoronaVac, in healthy children and adolescents aged 3-17 in China.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of CoronaVac in pediatric populations. The findings indicate that, after receiving 2 doses of the vaccine in a 28-day interval, CoronaVac was safe, well tolerated and induced a strong antibody response in children and adolescents aged 3-17 years. This is the world's first published study on the use of a COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 3 years old. Prior to this, China had approved the emergency use of CoronaVac in the 3-17 age group on June 3, 2021

“Children and adolescents with COVID-19 usually have mild or asymptomatic infections compared to adults. Despite this, a small number may still be at risk of severe illness, and this population can still transmit the virus to others. Thus, it is vital to test the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine candidates in younger age groups,” said Gao Qiang, General Manager of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd., China. “We are encouraged by our findings that show CoronaVac is well tolerated and can induce strong immune responses. These results provide new information and suggest that further studies in other regions, involving larger, multi-ethnic populations, may provide additional data to help develop immunization strategies that involve children and adolescents.”

The study enrolled 552 participants, comprised of healthy children and adolescents aged 3-17. From October 31 to December 2, 2020, 72 were enrolled in the phase I clinical study. Between December 12 and December 30, 2020, 480 were enrolled in the phase II clinical study. The participants received intramuscular injections of the vaccine candidate in a two-dose interval on days 0 and 28 (with low-dose of 1.5µg/dose or medium-dose of 3µG / dose) or the control vaccine (aluminum hydroxide diluent).

The combined safety results from Phase I/II showed that, among 550 subjects who received at least one dose of the vaccine candidate or placebo, the incidence of adverse reactions within 28 days after the injection was 26% (56 / 219) in the low-dose group, 29% (63 / 217) in the medium-dose group and 24% (27 / 114) in the control group, with no significant difference among the groups. Most adverse reactions were mild to moderate in severity, recorded within 7 days after each dose. The most common reaction was injection site pain (13%).

