InfuSystem Announces $20 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer of InfuSystem, said, “This authorization will replace the prior authorization which expired on December 31, 2020 and will provide us with an additional capital allocation option to enhance shareholder value. Additionally, the stock repurchase program emphasizes the confidence that management has in the Company’s solid operations, strength of our balance sheet and the outlook for strong growth in 2022 and beyond. Our top priority for use of capital remains making strategic investments that position the Company for sustainable growth, although this program provides us with the flexibility to be opportunistic in repurchasing shares when valuations become attractive.”

ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU) (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $20 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock through June 30, 2024. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, private transactions, or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

