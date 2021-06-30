DGAP-News: HMS Bergbau AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast HMS Bergbau AG: Renewed strong growth in 2020 30.06.2021 / 12:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Bergbau AG: Renewed strong growth in 2020

- Total output in 2020: +24% to EUR 267 m (previous year: EUR 215 m)

- EBITDA 2020: TEUR 5,494 compared to TEUR 2,092 in 2019

- Equity ratio of 25 per cent as at 31 December 2020

- 2020: HMS Bergbau AG receives certification as a CO2-neutral company

- Positive overall outlook

Berlin, 30 June 2021: HMS Bergbau AG, one of the leading independent raw materials trading and marketing companies in Germany, today published its annual financial statements for 2020.

The past 2020 financial year and the first two quarters of 2021 were both characterised by a variety of regulatory measures and restrictions due to the corona pandemic.

Nevertheless, as an international commodity trader, we were frequently able to take advantage of related opportunities during the past financial year, particularly as a result of the internationalisation strategy we have been pursuing for a number of years and our continual expansion of our product portfolio to include other commodities such as ores (e.g. chrome, lithium and manganese), cement and fertilisers.

As a result, sales in the course of 2020 were marked by the strong trading business in Asia and Africa. Total output amounted to EUR 267 million in the 2020 reporting period after EUR 215 million in the previous year. Some of the earnings figures also showed significant increases in the past financial year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from January to December 2020 amounted to EUR 5,494 thousand, compared to EUR 2,092 thousand in the same period of 2019. The sale of shares in the amount of EUR 1,954 thousand (previous year: 0) contributed to this development. The net profit for the period as at 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 2,810 thousand, compared to EUR 513 thousand for the 2019 financial year.