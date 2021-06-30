checkAd

Silver Wolf Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:GYRRF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol "GYRRF" at the opening of the trading day on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Silver Wolf's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange, under the symbol "SWLF".

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Real-Time quotes and market information for Silver Wolf can be found at www.otcmarkets.com as well as access to current company news and developments.

"Silver Wolf is excited to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. We are confident that having the OTCQB as a secondary market will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders," said Peter Latta, President. "This is an important step for us as we continue to advance the Ana Maria project."

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at phone (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta, P.Eng.
President

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the OTCQB Venture Market or TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

