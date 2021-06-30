checkAd

Saniona Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SAN711

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 12:45  |  50   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial of SAN711, a novel molecule derived from Saniona’s proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine. SAN711 is a first-in-class positive allosteric modulator of GABA-A α3 receptors and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders. Data from the trial are expected in the first half of 2022.

The Phase 1 clinical trial will be conducted in approximately 80 healthy volunteers. The primary objective of the study is to determine the tolerability and the maximum tolerated dose of SAN711, which will be evaluated through single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose phases of the study. The secondary objective is to measure binding to target receptors, which will be assessed during a positron emission tomography (PET) evaluation phase of the study. The clinical trial is being conducted in the United Kingdom (U.K.) under the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). After completion of the Phase 1 clinical trial, Saniona intends to select a lead indication and file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to support Phase 2 studies for SAN711 in the U.S.

“SAN711 has demonstrated efficacy in multiple preclinical models of neuropathic pain, and we look forward to assessing its potential in clinical trials,” said Rudolf Baumgartner, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Clinical Development at Saniona. “Importantly, SAN711 is the first product candidate from Saniona’s proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine that our team has internally advanced into clinical trials. We believe it will be the first of many, as we have multiple additional ion channel modulators in research and preclinical development.”

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.45 CEST on 30 June 2021.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

About SAN711
SAN711 is a first-in-class positive allosteric modulator of GABA-A α3 receptors that may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders. SAN711 emerged from Saniona’s proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine and was designed to selectively enhance the effects of GABA-A on α3 containing receptors. Preclinical studies have indicated that this selectivity may allow SAN711 to provide pain relief and other benefits in the central nervous system while avoiding the typical adverse effects associated with non-selective GABA-A activation such as sedation, motor instability, cognitive impairment, abuse liability and physical dependence. Saniona is currently evaluating SAN711 in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saniona Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SAN711 PRESS RELEASE June 30, 2021 Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial of SAN711, a novel molecule derived from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus