Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment of the 52 Week Liver Biopsy Patient Population in the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH Study of Resmetirom

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) announced today achievement of the planned target enrollment in the Phase 3 clinical trial, MAESTRO-NASH. Serial liver biopsy and safety data from patients enrolled in MAESTRO-NASH coupled with safety data from MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, an additional large Phase 3 study, are expected to support the planned Subpart H (Accelerated Approval of New Drugs for Serious or Life-Threatening Illnesses) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Madrigal will continue to enroll additional patients beyond those required for accelerated approval to provide for the clinical outcomes portion of the MAESTRO-NASH Phase 3 clinical trial of resmetirom.



Becky Taub, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and President of Research & Development of Madrigal, commented, “Based on conservative powering assumptions for patient number and completion rates, we believe the enrollment readily powers both NASH resolution and fibrosis endpoints.” Dr Taub continued, “We are grateful for the tremendous support we are receiving from our clinical trial sites and enthusiasm and willingness of patients to participate in the MAESTRO-NASH study”.

“We expect that the timing of the MAESTRO-NASH study will enable us to report topline 52-week data by the third quarter of 2022. The 52-week data from MAESTRO-NASH and the MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 safety study, together comprising well over 2,000 patients, are expected to support filing of the NDA Subpart H (accelerated approval) to the FDA,” stated Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal.

Stephen Harrison, M.D., Medical Director for Pinnacle Clinical Research, San Antonio, Texas, Visiting Professor of Hepatology, Oxford University, and Principal Investigator of the MAESTRO studies commented, “Patients with NASH fibrosis have a very large unmet need, with no current approved therapy. The MAESTRO Phase 3 studies are designed to provide liver biopsy support for the effective treatment of NASH by resmetirom, coupled with state-of-the-art imaging and biomarker data that support liver biopsy outcomes and have the potential utility to diagnose and follow NASH patients non-invasively.”