Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Vote results on the Ordinary General Meeting resolutions of June 30th, 2021

Charenton-le-Pont, June 30th, 2021

Vote results on the Ordinary General Meeting resolutions of June 30th, 2021

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders was held on June 30th, 2021 at 9:30 am at the Company’s headquarters, chaired by Mr George Graux, Chairman of the Board Directors.

In accordance with the provisions of the Order n°2020-321 of March 25th 2020 issued in the context of the Covid-19 health crisis and extended by Decree n°2021-255 of March 9th 2021, it was held exceptionally behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and of the persons entitled to attend. However, shareholders were able to vote by proxy or cast their votes remotely, by mail or via the VOTACCESS platform upstream meeting. 257 shareholders were represented or voted by mail. Together they owned 97,372,369 shares and 107,605,519 voting rights1 (i.e. 87.08% of the capital and 88.01% of the votes).

The Company's shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to them, including:

  • the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31th 2020,
  • the allocation of the result for the financial year,
  • the remuneration elements of the corporate officers for the financial year ending December 31th 2020,
  • the remuneration policy for corporate officers for the year 2021, and
  • the renewal of the directorships of Mr Serge Héringer, Mr Guillaume de Bélair, Mr Jean-Pierre Cayard, the company COFEPP and the company Tierny Financial Advisory.

Following the General Meeting and the renewal of the mandates of Messrs Serge Héringer, Jean-Pierre Cayard and Guillaume de Bélair and of the companies COFEPP and Tierny Financial Advisory, the composition of the Board of Directors is unchanged as well as that of its specialised committees.

The detailed results of the votes, resolution by resolution, and the answers to the written questions received by the Company are available on the MBWS website under "General Meeting", via the following link: ASSEMBLEE GENERALE 2021 | Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (mbws.com)

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. Since the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index.

Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez- Flore Larger
cdoligez@image7.fr – flarger@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70


1 Actual voting rights

Attachment





