checkAd

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Description of the share buypack program authorized by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 12:51  |  33   |   |   

                                                                                                       Charenton-le-Pont, 30th June 2021

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JUNE 30, 2021

In accordance with the provisions of Articles 241-2 et seq. of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) and European Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, the purpose of this description is to describe the purposes and terms of the share buyback program by Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits under the authorization granted by the 16th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on June 30, 2021.

Breakdown of shares held by the Company by objective

As of June 24, 2021, the Company holds 127,888 treasury shares, out of 111,949,218 shares making up the Company's capital, i.e., a total of 0.11% allocated respectively to the implementation of the stock option plan and the allocation of bonus shares for 40,166 shares, and for the balance, i.e., 87,722 shares, to the liquidity contract.

Objectives of the share buyback program

The share buyback program is intended to enable the following transactions to be carried out:

  1. to promote liquidity in transactions and the regularity of trading in the Company's shares under a liquidity contract entered into with an investment services provider acting in accordance with the market practices permitted by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF),

  2. to retain the shares purchased and subsequently tender them for exchange or payment in connection with any external growth transactions, within the limits set by the applicable regulations,

  3. to cover stock option plans or bonus share plans and other forms of share allocation to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and its Group companies, in particular in connection with profit-sharing and a Company Savings Plan, under the conditions provided for by law and the market authorities and at such times as the Board of Directors or the person acting on the Board's authority may determine,
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Description of the share buypack program authorized by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of June 30, 2021                                                                                                        Charenton-le-Pont, 30th June 2021 DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JUNE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus