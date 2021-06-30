Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Description of the share buypack program authorized by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of June 30, 2021
Charenton-le-Pont, 30th June 2021
DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JUNE 30, 2021
In accordance with the provisions of Articles 241-2 et seq. of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) and European Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, the purpose of this description is to describe the purposes and terms of the share buyback program by Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits under the authorization granted by the 16th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on June 30, 2021.
Breakdown of shares held by the Company by objective
As of June 24, 2021, the Company holds 127,888 treasury shares, out of 111,949,218 shares making up the Company's capital, i.e., a total of 0.11% allocated respectively to the implementation of the stock option plan and the allocation of bonus shares for 40,166 shares, and for the balance, i.e., 87,722 shares, to the liquidity contract.
Objectives of the share buyback program
The share buyback program is intended to enable the following transactions to be carried out:
- to promote liquidity in transactions and the regularity of trading in the Company's shares under a liquidity contract entered into with an investment services
provider acting in accordance with the market practices permitted by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF),
- to retain the shares purchased and subsequently tender them for exchange or payment in connection with any external growth transactions, within the limits set by the
applicable regulations,
- to cover stock option plans or bonus share plans and other forms of share allocation to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and its Group companies,
in particular in connection with profit-sharing and a Company Savings Plan, under the conditions provided for by law and the market authorities and at such times as the Board of Directors or the
person acting on the Board's authority may determine,
