DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF JUNE 30, 2021

In accordance with the provisions of Articles 241-2 et seq. of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) and European Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, the purpose of this description is to describe the purposes and terms of the share buyback program by Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits under the authorization granted by the 16th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on June 30, 2021.

Breakdown of shares held by the Company by objective

As of June 24, 2021, the Company holds 127,888 treasury shares, out of 111,949,218 shares making up the Company's capital, i.e., a total of 0.11% allocated respectively to the implementation of the stock option plan and the allocation of bonus shares for 40,166 shares, and for the balance, i.e., 87,722 shares, to the liquidity contract.

Objectives of the share buyback program

The share buyback program is intended to enable the following transactions to be carried out: