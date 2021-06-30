Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Grupo Globo today announced they have extended their partnership for two more years. In its journey toward becoming a mediatech company, Globo teamed up with Palantir in 2019 to use its Foundry software, which transforms the way organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, leading to better decisions across the enterprise.

Globo, Latin America’s largest media company, generates more than two petabytes of data across its platforms. It uses Palantir Foundry both to improve its sales offering to advertisers and to enhance the connection to its daily audience of 100 million Brazilians. The use of Palantir Foundry, combined with its in-house data intelligence capabilities and the relationship with its massive audience, has allowed Grupo Globo to accelerate fundamental processes for its transformation.

In sales, Palantir Foundry is one of the tools used by Globo to develop advertising services and solutions to present a unified offering to advertisers, allowing them to view Globo’s diverse offerings as a single inventory, combining what was previously difficult to reconcile across different divisions. This allows Globo not only to solidify its position as the dominant player in the region, but to quantify delivery and use data to improve its customer offering.

In addition to giving Globo tools to enhance sales, Globo's technology teams working with Palantir Foundry have established an agile and data-driven culture using the platform to quickly test hypotheses and prototype solutions. This has helped Globo refine the relationship with its audience through Globoplay, the company’s SVOD platform, by quickly identifying the content that generates the most engagement, leading to a more relevant content offer.

“Palantir has helped us accelerate Globo's cultural transformation toward becoming a data-driven company. The Foundry platform has greatly facilitated the access and integration of several data sources, as well as improved the capabilities for designing indicators, dashboards and models that have quickly become an integral part of the daily activities of our business experts. In addition to making many internal processes more efficient, the platform has also allowed us to develop new and innovative products for the market, entirely based on data, and with a direct impact on the company’s top line,” said Wanderley Baccalá, Director of Digital Hub at Globo.