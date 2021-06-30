checkAd

Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 12:59  |  72   |   |   

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Grupo Globo today announced they have extended their partnership for two more years. In its journey toward becoming a mediatech company, Globo teamed up with Palantir in 2019 to use its Foundry software, which transforms the way organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, leading to better decisions across the enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005225/en/

Globo, Latin America’s largest media company, generates more than two petabytes of data across its platforms. It uses Palantir Foundry both to improve its sales offering to advertisers and to enhance the connection to its daily audience of 100 million Brazilians. The use of Palantir Foundry, combined with its in-house data intelligence capabilities and the relationship with its massive audience, has allowed Grupo Globo to accelerate fundamental processes for its transformation.

In sales, Palantir Foundry is one of the tools used by Globo to develop advertising services and solutions to present a unified offering to advertisers, allowing them to view Globo’s diverse offerings as a single inventory, combining what was previously difficult to reconcile across different divisions. This allows Globo not only to solidify its position as the dominant player in the region, but to quantify delivery and use data to improve its customer offering.

In addition to giving Globo tools to enhance sales, Globo's technology teams working with Palantir Foundry have established an agile and data-driven culture using the platform to quickly test hypotheses and prototype solutions. This has helped Globo refine the relationship with its audience through Globoplay, the company’s SVOD platform, by quickly identifying the content that generates the most engagement, leading to a more relevant content offer.

“Palantir has helped us accelerate Globo's cultural transformation toward becoming a data-driven company. The Foundry platform has greatly facilitated the access and integration of several data sources, as well as improved the capabilities for designing indicators, dashboards and models that have quickly become an integral part of the daily activities of our business experts. In addition to making many internal processes more efficient, the platform has also allowed us to develop new and innovative products for the market, entirely based on data, and with a direct impact on the company’s top line,” said Wanderley Baccalá, Director of Digital Hub at Globo.

Seite 1 von 3
Palantir Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Visionäre Aktie
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Grupo Globo today announced they have extended their partnership for two more years. In its journey toward becoming a mediatech company, Globo teamed up with Palantir in 2019 to use its Foundry software, which …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
23.06.21
HeavytraderZ: Palantir vs C3.ai – Wer ist unser Champion?
21.06.21
Palantir, Blackrock Silver, Freenet – Entscheidende Wochen
18.06.21
FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution
18.06.21
LYNX: Ist die Palantir Aktie für die nächste Rallye bereit?
17.06.21
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
15.06.21
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to Net Zero Carbon
15.06.21
Der Aktienkurs der SUSE-Aktie explodiert: Eine absurd billige Tech-Aktie?
12.06.21
3 Meme-Aktien, die einen reich machen könnten
09.06.21
Bitcoin, Gold, Clover Health, Wendyu00b4s, Palantir, Coinbase, Iron Mountain, Nvidia & Co. - Opening Bell