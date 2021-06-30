Ares Management Corporation Highlights Investments in the Sports, Media and Entertainment Sector

“We believe the strong secular demand for content in the sports, media and entertainment sector is driving the need for flexible capital,” said Mark Affolter, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “We believe that one common theme across these investments is that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated an existing trend where companies in these markets are increasingly more open to innovative and institutional solutions. We expect this trend will continue.”

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today that funds managed by Ares have committed more than $1 billion of investments over the last six months in the sports, media and entertainment sector. Ares employs a global flexible private capital strategy that invests in both debt and equity investments, including senior debt, junior debt, preferred equity and minority equity while leveraging its relationships and capabilities across the Ares platform.

“Ares provides scalable capital solutions and invests across both debt and equity in the sports, media and entertainment sector,” said Jim Miller, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “In the past, sports franchises, leagues and clubs borrowed through traditional bank facilities, but there is now a growing need for more flexible capital to meet the needs for expansion. Ares seeks to use its significant capital base to provide innovative capital solutions to fulfill the sector’s growing funding gap.”

“We believe Ares is a compelling strategic partner for these companies due to our long-term, patient capital base that differentiates us from banks and other traditional capital providers,” said Kort Schnabel, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “We bring a collaborative and cross-functional approach to the investment process, which leverages our specialized expertise across a wide range of opportunities, geographies, assets and company types.”

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares has recently completed in the sports, media and entertainment sector. These transactions reflect a mix of debt and equity and flexible structuring across geographies:

Atlético de Madrid

Ares acquired a minority stake in Atlético de Madrid through a structured preferred equity investment. This investment provided liquidity to existing owners and will support future growth initiatives, including development of the club’s surrounding stadium. Atlético de Madrid is a Spanish professional football club and a member of La Liga.