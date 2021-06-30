checkAd

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Investments in the Sports, Media and Entertainment Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 12:55  |  45   |   |   

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today that funds managed by Ares have committed more than $1 billion of investments over the last six months in the sports, media and entertainment sector. Ares employs a global flexible private capital strategy that invests in both debt and equity investments, including senior debt, junior debt, preferred equity and minority equity while leveraging its relationships and capabilities across the Ares platform.

“We believe the strong secular demand for content in the sports, media and entertainment sector is driving the need for flexible capital,” said Mark Affolter, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “We believe that one common theme across these investments is that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated an existing trend where companies in these markets are increasingly more open to innovative and institutional solutions. We expect this trend will continue.”

“Ares provides scalable capital solutions and invests across both debt and equity in the sports, media and entertainment sector,” said Jim Miller, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “In the past, sports franchises, leagues and clubs borrowed through traditional bank facilities, but there is now a growing need for more flexible capital to meet the needs for expansion. Ares seeks to use its significant capital base to provide innovative capital solutions to fulfill the sector’s growing funding gap.”

“We believe Ares is a compelling strategic partner for these companies due to our long-term, patient capital base that differentiates us from banks and other traditional capital providers,” said Kort Schnabel, Partner and Co-Head of U.S. Direct Lending at Ares. “We bring a collaborative and cross-functional approach to the investment process, which leverages our specialized expertise across a wide range of opportunities, geographies, assets and company types.”

Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares has recently completed in the sports, media and entertainment sector. These transactions reflect a mix of debt and equity and flexible structuring across geographies:

Atlético de Madrid
 Ares acquired a minority stake in Atlético de Madrid through a structured preferred equity investment. This investment provided liquidity to existing owners and will support future growth initiatives, including development of the club’s surrounding stadium. Atlético de Madrid is a Spanish professional football club and a member of La Liga.

Seite 1 von 3
Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ares Management Corporation Highlights Investments in the Sports, Media and Entertainment Sector Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today that funds managed by Ares have committed more than $1 billion of investments over the last six months in the sports, media and entertainment sector. Ares employs a global flexible private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.06.21
Ares Management Corporation Announces Pricing of Fixed-Rate Resettable Subordinated Notes Offering
24.06.21
Ares Management Corporation Announces Fixed-Rate Resettable Subordinated Notes Offering
22.06.21
Ares Launches the Ares Charitable Foundation
15.06.21
Apollo, Ares and Oaktree to Launch $90 Million Initiative for Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities
09.06.21
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
02.06.21
Ares Management Corporation Completes Acquisition of Landmark Partners