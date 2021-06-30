AECOM to continue owner’s engineer role on Edmonton Valley Line light rail transit extension as project enters next phase

“This contract amendment demonstrates our commitment to the City of Edmonton and the value delivered by CTP on the project thus far,” said Marc Devlin, AECOM’s regional chief executive, Canada. “In just ten years, the city has advanced this massive LRT system to construction. We congratulate them and are proud to have played a part in this tremendous success. We look forward to work ramping up as we enter this next phase of the project, which, once complete, will enhance the lives of Edmontonians with affordable, sustainable, and transformative public transit.”

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that the AECOM-led ConnectED Transit Partnership (CTP) has been approved by the City of Edmonton to continue its role as owner’s engineer on the Valley Line light rail transit (LRT) extension. The CAD$124 million contract value amendment encompasses design and construction compliance review services for Valley Line West, which is entering construction, and additional work on Valley Line Southeast, which is currently under construction.

AECOM and its CTP partners have served as owner’s engineer on the Valley Line LRT since preliminary design began in 2011. The team has successfully mobilized and continued to advance work on the project throughout 2020 and 2021, despite COVID-19 challenges. As construction on Valley Line West commences, it is expected to support post-pandemic recovery through the creation of thousands of jobs.

The Edmonton LRT Valley Line extension is a CAD$4.2 billion low-floor, urban line that encompasses a total of 27 kilometres of double track, a 500 metre tunnel, two kilometres of elevated structures, and 28 stations. The project also includes a new light rail vehicle operations and maintenance facility, five transit centres, two park-and-ride facilities, and several bridges. Construction on Valley Line Southeast is expected to be complete this year and construction on Valley Line West is expected to be complete by 2027.

