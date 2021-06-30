checkAd

SentinelOne Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne”), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol “S.” The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,250,000 shares of Class A common stock from SentinelOne at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as active book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as additional book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Company, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

In addition to the shares sold in the public offering, SentinelOne announced the concurrent sale of 1,428,568 shares of its Class A common stock to certain of its existing stockholders, at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price, in a private placement. The sale of these shares will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The closing of the initial public offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrent private placement.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

