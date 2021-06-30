checkAd

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW 3000MG Pain Relief Cream for its Online Store & Amazon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new pain relief cream.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is now working with a much stronger Pain Relief Cream that is 3000MG compared to our top selling 1200MG cream. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "Whether you are throwing touchdowns or making big plays in the conference room, you need a CBD cream that can compete. Moreover, you need a CBD topical that can give you immediate relief. Because sometimes your body screams for urgent care." With 3000mg of CBD, it is always powerful and never causes a psychotropic reaction. This specific CBD Pain Cream is packed full of the benefits of high-quality CBD isolate. It is a premier CBD Pain Relief cream and produces no psychoactive effects. Now you can target your trouble spots immediately and urgently and do so at the source. This product will be available soon in the online store and will be on its way to Amazon!

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is targeting customers such as athletes, chiropractors, physicians, and massage therapists. There are many wonderful and mind-blowing medicinal benefits of using CBD creams on the skin. As CBD provides anti-inflammatory properties wither consumed orally or applied topically. CBD creams are a better alternative for pain relief than CBD oil as it can be applied directly to the area where a person feels pain and it will be more effective in that particular area as compared to CBD oil which provides general pain relief in the body. CBD creams have a localized effect on a person's body to alleviate pain.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

Link to Greenhouse Facility Video: https://streamable.com/tliqn2

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, autism, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

