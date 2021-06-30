CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Expands Product Line with NEW 3000MG Pain Relief Cream for its Online Store & Amazon

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new pain relief cream.CBD Life …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with all new pain relief cream. CBD Life Sciences Inc. is now working with a much stronger Pain Relief Cream that is 3000MG compared to our top selling 1200MG cream. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "Whether you are throwing touchdowns or making big plays in the conference room, you need a CBD cream that can compete. Moreover, you need a CBD topical that can give you immediate relief. Because sometimes your body screams for urgent care." With 3000mg of CBD, it is always powerful and never causes a psychotropic reaction. This specific CBD Pain Cream is packed full of the benefits of high-quality CBD isolate. It is a premier CBD Pain Relief cream and produces no psychoactive effects. Now you can target your trouble spots immediately and urgently and do so at the source. This product will be available soon in the online store and will be on its way to Amazon!