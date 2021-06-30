checkAd

CureVac Announces Appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer and Transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to Lead Accelerated Development of The RNA Printer(R)

TÜBINGEN, Germany / BOSTON, USA - June 30, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced the appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective July 1, 2021. In this position, he will strengthen the company's Management Board and will head, among others, CureVac's clinical and commercial manufacturing activities. Dr. Greune joins CureVac with extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, including manufacturing of vaccines and fill & finish of biologics.

CureVac also announced that Dr. Florian von der Mülbe, co-founder and Chief Production Officer, will now focus his extensive production expertise exclusively on the expansion and accelerated development of The RNA Printer(R), CureVac's solution for mobile, autonomous and fully automated manufacturing of GMP-grade RNA vaccines and therapeutics. To drive this key strategic project forward, which requires building its own operational infrastructure, Dr. von der Mülbe will resign from the Management Board of CureVac N.V.. Dr. Greune will assume Dr. von der Mülbe's position on the Management Board.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to welcome Dr. Greune to the Management Board. Dr. Greune is a recognized expert in the global pharmaceutical industry with many years of experience in various management positions. His appointment is a great asset for CureVac as the company continues to grow, further expanding its one-stop shop strategy for RNA-based vaccines and therapeutics with strong manufacturing capabilities," said Jean Stéphenne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac. "I would like to thank Dr. von der Mülbe for his service on the CureVac Management Board. As a co-founder of CureVac, he has played a key role in building the company and establishing its strong manufacturing expertise that he will now transition to ensure The RNA Printer(R) becomes another key growth driver for the company."

