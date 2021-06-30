checkAd

Carvana Launches in Wichita With As-Soon-As-Next Day Vehicle Delivery

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced today it is now offering as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Wichita area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana expands presence in Kansas offering as-soon-as-next day vehicle delivery to Wichita area residents.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether testing out a truck for all your outdoor trail adventures or assessing how easy it is to get in and out of the car running everyday errands.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, then Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Launching in Wichita brings as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to even more Kansas residents, while introducing new customers to the ease and transparency of our online car buying experience,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “We look forward to growing our presence in the area and offering a great selection at great prices, with the great customer service we’ve become known for.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 299 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

