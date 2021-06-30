checkAd

Schlumberger Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Schlumberger Limited is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code (“FCC”) , which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the “Company”) to governments for the year ended December 31, 2020 relating to “extractive industries” as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2020 to governments in Bolivia, Georgia, Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company’s extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of sand and barite mines.

Payments are disclosed in US Dollars. Where a payment or a series of related payments is less than the equivalent of EUR100,000 (USD $119,870) such payments have been excluded (in line with the FCC). Payments made in currencies other than United States Dollars are converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant annual average rate.1

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schlumberger Ltd!
Short
Basispreis 34,20€
Hebel 12,76
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 28,42€
Hebel 8,93
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Taxes exclude taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.

Year ended December 31, 2020 (USD in thousands)

 

Bolivia

Project Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

Barolivia Mine (Barite)

31.3

29.3

5.4

0

0

0

0

65.9

2020 Total

31.3

29.3

5.4

0

0

0

0

$ 65.9

 

Government Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

La Autoridad Jurisdiccional Administrativa Minera (AJAM)

31.3

0

0

0

0

0

0

31.3

Servicio Nacional de Registro Y Control de la Comercialización de Minerals y Metales (SENARECOM)

0

29.3

0

0

0

0

0

29.3

Gobierno Autonomo Municipal de Oruro (GAMO)

0

0

5.4

0

0

0

0

5.4

2020 Total

31.3

29.3

5.4

0

0

0

0

$ 65.9

 

Georgia

Project Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

Rustaveli

0

0

210.1

1,109.7(a)

0

0

0

1,319.8

2020 Total

0

0

210.1

1,109.7

0

0

0

$ 1,319.8

 

Government Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation

0

0

209.5

1,109.7

0

0

0

1,319.2

Ministry of Finance

 

0

0.6

0

0

0

0

0.6

2020 Total

0

0

210.1

1,109.7

0

0

0

$ 1,319.8

(a) Represents payment in kind of 31,316 barrels (bbls) of crude oil.

 

Morocco

Project Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

COMABAR (Barite)

1,396.7

0

0

49.0

0

0

1,875.0

3,320.8

2020 Total

1,396.7

0

0

49.0

0

0

1,875.0

$3 ,320.8

 

Government Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

General Tax Administration

1,396.7

0

0

49.0

0

0

0

1,445.8

Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM)

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,875.0

1,875.0

2020 Total

1,396.7

0

0

49.0

0

0

1,875.0

$ 3,320.8

 

United Kingdom

Project Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

Foss Mine (Barite)

31.9

62.0

0

0

0

0

0

94.0

Duntanlich (Barite)

(1.2)

21.4

10.0

0

0

0

0

30.1

2020 Total

30.7

83.4

10.0

0

0

0

0

$ 124.1

 

Government Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

Forestry Commission of Scotland

0

83.4

0

0

0

0

0

83.4

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)

0

0

9.5

0

0

0

0

9.5

HSE Mines Inspectorate

0

0

0.1

0

0

0

0

0.1

Scottish Police Authority

0

0

0.5

0

0

0

0

0.5

HM Revenue and Customs

0.6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0.6

Revenue Scotland LBTT Refund

(5.9)

0

0

0

0

0

0

(5.9)

Perth & Kinross Council

36.0

0

0

0

0

0

0

36.0

2020 Total

30.7

83.4

10.0

0

0

0

0

$ 124.1

 

United States

Project Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements2

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total3

Alma Mine (Frac Sand)

1,282.7

0

4.6

0

0

0

0

1,287.3

Big Bird (Barite)

0

0

19.4

0

0

0

0

19.4

Greybull Mine (Bentonite)

1,114.8

242.3

9.6

130.0

0

0

0

1,496.7

Hixton Mine (Frac Sand)

370.7

0

41.3

0

0

0

0

412.0

Greystone Mine (Barite)

213.3

0

9.7

0

0

0

0

223.0

Kermit Mine (Frac Sand)

532.7

0

8.4

0

0

0

0

541.1

Monahans Mine (Frac Sand)

982.4

0

7.5

0

0

0

0

989.9

Mountain Springs (Barite)

59.3

0

13.7

0

0

0

0

73.0

2020 Total

4,555.9

242.3

114.2

130.0

0

0

0

$ 5,042.4

 

Government Report

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

Royalties2

Licenses
and Fees

Production
Entitlements2

Bonuses

Infrastructure
Improvements

Dividends

Total

Jackson County

4.5

0

10.8

0

0

0

0

15.3

Mine Safety and Health Administration

0

0

9.2

0

0

0

0

9.2

Alma Township

30.8

0

0

0

0

0

0

30.8

Mentor Township

1,251.9

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,251.9

Curran Township

370.7

0

35.0

0

0

0

0

405.7

Ward County

982.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

982.4

Texas Commission Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

0

0

9.8

0

0

0

0

9.8

Texas Department of Transportation

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Winkler County

532.7

0

0

0

0

0

0

532.7

Elko County

0

0

1.3

0

0

0

0

1.3

Lander County

42.4

0

1.1

0

0

0

0

43.5

State of Nevada

230.2

0

7.9

0

0

0

0

238.1

Air Quality Division of Wyoming

0

0

2.6

0

0

0

0

2.6

Big Horn County

951.4

0

0

0.5

0

0

0

952.0

Bureau of Land Management

0

0

32.49

128.5

0

0

0

161.4

Office of State Lands and Investments of Wyoming

0

242.3

3.5

0.5

0

0

0

246.3

Solid and Hazardous Wastes Department of Wyoming

0

0

0.2

0

0

0

0

0.2

State of Wyoming

163.4

0

0

0

0

0

0

163.4

Washakie County

0

0

0

0.1

0

0

0

0.1

Water Quality Division of Wyoming

0

0

0.2

0

0

0

0

0.2

2020 Tota.

4,560.4

242.3

114.5

129.6

0

0

0

$ 5,046.8

 

Notes:

1.

Payments made in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. Conversion of EUR to USD based on a rate of EUR 1 = $1.1987 and of GBP 1 = $1.3672.

2.

Royalty payments and production entitlements are paid in cash, except where noted. The value of production entitlements made in kind are calculated with reference to market rates at the time of payment.

3.

Totals do not add exactly due to rounding.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com

###

Schlumberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2020 Regulatory News: Schlumberger Limited is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code (“FCC”) , which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:21 Uhr
Schlumberger und IBM geben „Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management“-Lösung für den Energiesektor bekannt
29.06.21
Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy Sector
29.06.21
Schlumberger and IBM Announce Hybrid Cloud Enterprise Data Management Solution for Energy Sector
26.06.21
Schlumberger kündigt Telefonkonferenz zu den Ergebnissen des zweiten Quartals 2021 an
25.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
25.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
24.06.21
HHLA: Testfahrten mit autonomen Trucks im Hafen erfolgreich
23.06.21
Schlumberger gibt Verpflichtung zu Klimaneutralität bis 2050 bekannt
22.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050
22.06.21
Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050