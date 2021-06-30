Aurinia Awards $250,000 in Grants to Support Patient Navigation Programs

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the Company) today announced the recipients of five $50,000 grant awards to support implementation patient navigation programs targeted toward disadvantaged populations at most risk of developing SLE and LN. Each non-profit patient-focused organization will receive funds to support their proposed one-year pilot programs with the goal of helping people living with these conditions to navigate the complexities of diagnosis and disease management, support better adherence to medical appointments and treatments, and provide customized resources and education.

“The RFP process was competitive, and we were pleased to receive so many thoughtful and creative submissions for this first-ever Aurinia initiative,” said Christine Lindsay, Vice President, Professional and Advocacy Relations. “The five recipients were awarded grants based on their demonstrated ability to collaborate with key lupus centers, rheumatologists, and nephrologists, their ability to measure program outcomes, and ultimately, provide individualized support to underserved populations.”