Aurinia Awards $250,000 in Grants to Support Patient Navigation Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (the Company) today announced the recipients of five $50,000 grant awards to support implementation patient navigation programs targeted toward disadvantaged populations at most risk of developing SLE and LN. Each non-profit patient-focused organization will receive funds to support their proposed one-year pilot programs with the goal of helping people living with these conditions to navigate the complexities of diagnosis and disease management, support better adherence to medical appointments and treatments, and provide customized resources and education.

“The RFP process was competitive, and we were pleased to receive so many thoughtful and creative submissions for this first-ever Aurinia initiative,” said Christine Lindsay, Vice President, Professional and Advocacy Relations. “The five recipients were awarded grants based on their demonstrated ability to collaborate with key lupus centers, rheumatologists, and nephrologists, their ability to measure program outcomes, and ultimately, provide individualized support to underserved populations.”

Navigation programs will be launched in the following cities:

  • Atlanta, Georgia
     Lupus Foundation of America Georgia Chapter in collaboration with the Grady Lupus Clinic
  • Brooklyn, New York
     The Health Science Center of Brooklyn Foundation in collaboration with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
  • Cleveland, Ohio
     Lupus Foundation of America Ohio Chapter in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health
  • Indianapolis, Indiana
     Lupus Foundation of America Indiana Chapter in collaboration with Eskenazi
    Hospital, Lupus Clinic, and Indiana University Hospital
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
     Lupus Foundation of America Tri-State Chapter in collaboration with Temple University Hospital Lupus Program

“The need for a patient navigator program at our institution, and many like ours, is enormous. It has long been recognized that racial and ethnic characteristics influence outcome in patients with SLE. Black (African American and Afro-Caribbean) and Hispanic SLE patients have more severe disease than white patients, with higher mortality and a more rapid accrual of irreversible damage," says Ellen M. Ginzler MD, MPH, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Medicine Chief, Rheumatology Division, SUNY Downstate Health Science University. “We are pleased and honored to work with The Health Science Center of Brooklyn Foundations to implement a student-led navigator program and to work to reduce health disparities, stressing early diagnosis, and providing compassionate high quality care to immigrant, at-risk, and underserved individuals.”

