PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202 for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

30.06.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences, announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, Vedanta’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC).

PureTech’s Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences, announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, Vedanta’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC). (Photo: Business Wire)

Topline data from two Phase 1 studies exploring 11- and 16-strain VE202 consortia were announced in June 2020. The new data presented at IHMC summarized the long-term safety and colonization dynamics of the 16-strain version of VE202 in 31 healthy volunteers. Vedanta plans to move this consortium forward to a Phase 2 study in patients with ulcerative colitis. The study will be partially funded with proceeds from a $25 million investment from Pfizer, as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, which was announced in January 2021.

Key takeaways from the study include:

  • All doses of the 16-strain consortium were generally safe and well-tolerated, with no reports of VE202-related serious adverse events.
  • Multiple-day dosing proved superior to single-day dosing for inducing durable colonization; following 14 days of treatment, all or most of the LBP strains were detected in all VE202 recipients through the final study visit at Week 24.
  • Colonization was abundant and durable; at the final study visit at Week 24, relative abundance of VE202 strains remained almost 100-fold higher than at baseline.
  • Colonization was most effective when oral vancomycin pre-treatment preceded multiple doses of VE202.
  • The results of this study corroborate the findings from other Phase 1 studies using Vedanta’s defined consortia and provide a framework to rationally select an optimal dose regimen for Phase 2 studies.

The full text of the announcement from Vedanta is as follows:

Wertpapier


