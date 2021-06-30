PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202 for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences, announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, Vedanta’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC).
Topline data from two Phase 1 studies exploring 11- and 16-strain VE202 consortia were announced in June 2020. The new data presented at IHMC summarized the long-term safety and colonization dynamics of the 16-strain version of VE202 in 31 healthy volunteers. Vedanta plans to move this consortium forward to a Phase 2 study in patients with ulcerative colitis. The study will be partially funded with proceeds from a $25 million investment from Pfizer, as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, which was announced in January 2021.
Key takeaways from the study include:
- All doses of the 16-strain consortium were generally safe and well-tolerated, with no reports of VE202-related serious adverse events.
- Multiple-day dosing proved superior to single-day dosing for inducing durable colonization; following 14 days of treatment, all or most of the LBP strains were detected in all VE202 recipients through the final study visit at Week 24.
- Colonization was abundant and durable; at the final study visit at Week 24, relative abundance of VE202 strains remained almost 100-fold higher than at baseline.
- Colonization was most effective when oral vancomycin pre-treatment preceded multiple doses of VE202.
- The results of this study corroborate the findings from other Phase 1 studies using Vedanta’s defined consortia and provide a framework to rationally select an optimal dose regimen for Phase 2 studies.
The full text of the announcement from Vedanta is as follows:
