Royal Gold Acquires Gold Stream on Ero Copper’s Highly Prospective NX Gold Mine
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary RGLD Gold AG (“RG AG”) has entered into a precious metals purchase agreement (“Stream Agreement”) for gold produced from the NX Gold Mine in Brazil with Ero Gold Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ero Copper Corporation, and certain of its affiliates (together, “Ero”).
Royal Gold will make an advance payment of $100 million at closing (“Closing Advance”), and up to an additional $10 million of further payments depending on meeting success-based targets related to regional exploration (“Exploration Advance”) and resource additions (“Resource Advance”), in return for 25% of the gold produced from the NX Gold Mine until the delivery of 93,000 ounces, and 10% thereafter (“Gold Stream”). Royal Gold will pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered until the delivery of 49,000 ounces, and 40% of the spot gold price thereafter.
“We are pleased to complete this gold stream investment on the highly prospective NX Gold Mine,” commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. “The NX Gold Mine is a low-cost operating mine with a history of reserve replacement and resource additions, and Ero is a high-quality and well-funded operator with a proven record of exploration success. In addition to supporting near-mine and regional exploration efforts, we are pleased to incorporate delivery-based payments dedicated to supporting Ero’s ESG programs in the local communities around the mine.”
“This acquisition meets our strategic criteria for investment,” continued Mr. Heissenbuttel, “which include gold revenue, immediate cash flow, a large land package with significant exploration potential, and underutilized installed processing capacity, all backed by a management team that has a solid plan to realize the mine’s full potential. The acquisition structure is also unique and provides incentives for Ero to continue its planned exploration and resource growth programs to the long-term benefit of Royal Gold, Ero and other stakeholders of the NX Gold Mine.”
Acquisition Highlights
- Immediate and meaningful contribution: The economic effective date of the transaction is May 1, 2021. Assuming Ero’s 2021 gold production guidance from the NX Gold Mine of 34,500 – 37,500 ounces, gold deliveries to Royal Gold over the 8-month period from May 1 through December 31, 2021 are expected to be approximately 6,000 ounces.
- Attractive exploration potential with incentive structure: The area of interest (“AOI”) covered by the Stream Agreement includes excellent near-mine and regional exploration potential over an underexplored area, with potential shear-zone mineralization extending over a total strike length of approximately 50 kilometers. The Resource Advance and Exploration Advance payments provide further incentives for Ero to continue to execute its exploration strategy and add new resources and reserves to the mine plan.
- Underutilized processing capacity provides potential for incremental production growth: The NX Gold Mine processing facilities have capacity to process approximately 300,000 tonnes of ore per year, leaving approximately 130,000 tonnes of excess capacity at current throughput volumes. Utilization of this excess capacity could significantly increase production volumes in the future.
- Accretive on per share metrics: The acquisition will be funded using available cash without issuing new shares.
Transaction Overview
