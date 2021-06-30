Royal Gold Acquires Gold Stream on Ero Copper’s Highly Prospective NX Gold Mine

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary RGLD Gold AG (“RG AG”) has entered into a precious metals purchase agreement (“Stream Agreement”) for gold produced from the NX Gold Mine in Brazil with Ero Gold Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ero Copper Corporation, and certain of its affiliates (together, “Ero”).

Royal Gold will make an advance payment of $100 million at closing (“Closing Advance”), and up to an additional $10 million of further payments depending on meeting success-based targets related to regional exploration (“Exploration Advance”) and resource additions (“Resource Advance”), in return for 25% of the gold produced from the NX Gold Mine until the delivery of 93,000 ounces, and 10% thereafter (“Gold Stream”). Royal Gold will pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered until the delivery of 49,000 ounces, and 40% of the spot gold price thereafter.