Crossover Energy Partners Teams Up with KKR to Accelerate The Clean Energy Transition

Crossover Energy Partners (“Crossover”) today announced an exclusive relationship with KKR, one of the world’s leading investment firms.

Crossover Energy Partners’ mission is to support renewable energy initiatives and decarbonization goals for large energy users by designing cost-effective and innovative solutions tailored to their specific needs. Led by founders Tiago Sabino Dias, CEO, and Michael Grunow, president, the Crossover team consists of industry veterans who have contracted or developed over 10.5 GW of renewable energy and 11.7 GWh of energy storage products over the last three years. Its customers include utilities, municipalities, co-ops, community choice aggregations (CCAs), investor-owned utilities (IOUs), and large industrial entities.

The need for end-to-end energy transition solutions is growing, as evidenced by The New Energy Outlook, BloombergNEF’s annual analysis on the future of the energy economy. According to BNEF’s report, wind and solar are anticipated to account for 56% of global electricity generation by mid-century and, together with batteries, will take 80% of the $15.1 trillion invested in new power capacity over the next 30 years. This growth is fueled by the sharp decline of utility-scale lithium-ion battery costs, which are reported to drop 52% by 2040.

Working as the exclusive energy transition solutions partner for KKR, Crossover will oversee the origination, development, financing, construction and long-term operation of clean energy projects in collaboration with KKR’s infrastructure team. Leveraging Crossover’s expertise in utility-scale, energy storage, and custom energy solutions, the relationship will focus on the origination of structured Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Tolling Agreements, Build-Transfer Agreements (BTAs), as well as offtake optimization, contract structuring, and pursuing new opportunities in rapidly expanding segments such as EV fleets and hydrogen.

“Crossover is committed to designing solutions that meet or exceed our partners’ goals by providing dependable access to renewable energy at competitive prices,” said CEO Sabino Dias. “Our exclusive relationship with KKR will give us an unrivaled ability to execute on that commitment, creating customized energy transition solutions for our customers.”

