Immunome Appoints Andrew Badley, M.D., to COVID-19 Advisory Board

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Andrew D. Badley, M.D., to the company’s COVID-19 Advisory Board. Dr. Badley currently serves as the Chair of the Mayo COVID-19 Research Taskforce and is a leading voice in the fight against COVID-19.

“Dr. Badley is a thought leader in infectious disease, and specifically COVID-19. I am delighted to announce his appointment to Immunome’s COVID-19 Advisory Board,” said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “Andrew’s experience will be invaluable as we develop novel therapeutics to combat the evolving COVID-19 virus and other novel outbreaks.”

Dr. Badley is a well-known physician and researcher who focuses on virus-host interactions, particularly on how viral proteins modify the host-immune response and on cell survival. Dr. Badley has spent 19 years with the Mayo Clinic in various roles. Currently, Dr. Badley is a Professor of Infectious Disease, serves as the Chair of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Research Taskforce, and is Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular Medicine. Dr. Badley began his career at the University of Ottawa, where he served as an Associate Professor and Infectious Disease Physician. Dr. Badley received his bachelors and medical degrees from Dalhousie University. After Dalhousie, Dr. Badley completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in infectious disease at Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education.

About Immunome

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company’s initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome’s proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease. For more information, please visit www.immunome.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Immunome’s beliefs and expectations regarding the advancement of its oncology and COVID-19 therapeutic antibody programs, execution of its clinical and strategic plans, anticipated upcoming milestones for IMM-BCP-01 and IMM‐ONC‐01, including expectations regarding therapeutic potential and benefits thereof, and IND filings. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “anticipate,” believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Immunome’s business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones; Immunome’s ability to execute on its strategy including with respect to the timing of its R&D efforts, IND filings, initiation of clinical studies and other anticipated milestones; the timing and effectiveness of any antibody therapeutics which may be developed by Immunome; Immunome’s ability to fund operations; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 25, 2021, and elsewhere in Immunome’s filings and reports with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immunome undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

