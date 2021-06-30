checkAd

Easterly Government Properties Increases Earnings Guidance

30.06.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it is increasing its guidance for 2021 FFO per share on a fully diluted basis to a range of $1.30 - $1.32, representing an increase of $0.02 from the Company’s previously stated guidance. This guidance is forward-looking and reflects management’s view of current and future market conditions. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from this guidance.

The Company’s 2020 net income (loss) per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.15 and the Company is projecting 2021 net income (loss) per share in a range of $0.30 to $0.32 per share on a fully diluted basis.

At the new midpoint of $1.31, the Company’s increased guidance for 2021 FFO per share on a fully diluted basis, represents projected year-over-year growth of approximately 4%. Easterly’s revised guidance is based on an increase in its 2021 targeted acquisition volume to $300 million, from $200 million previously, and up to $25 million of gross development-related investment during the year.

“With an increasingly strong pipeline of actionable acquisition opportunities, we are raising the assumed acquisition volume underlying our guidance for 2021 by $100 million,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “With enhanced visibility and the outsized pace of accretive transactions we have completed year-to-date, we see the opportunity for accelerated growth and are therefore raising our 2021 earnings guidance expectations.”

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

Wertpapier


