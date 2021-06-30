checkAd

BOEM Advances Permitting of Connecticut’s Largest Offshore Wind Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) today confirmed that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to proceed with an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the Park City Wind project, an 804 megawatt (MW) offshore wind project that is being developed by Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The NOI initiates a 30-day public comment period to define the scope of the EIS, the major permitting study required for project approval.

“This is another important milestone for AVANGRID’s portfolio of offshore wind projects,” said AVANGRID CEO Dennis V. Arriola. “We look forward to working with BOEM, the Lamont Administration, community leaders and our partners to successfully develop Park City Wind and deliver clean energy to our home state of Connecticut.”

Park City, the City of Bridgeport’s nickname due to its extensive public parks, was selected in December of 2019 by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The project will be built in a federal lease area located over 60 miles east of Connecticut.

Park City Wind is an historic project for the state of Connecticut as it will:

  • represent the largest and lowest cost purchase of offshore wind energy in state history;
  • provide roughly 14% of the state’s electricity supply;
  • generate an estimated $890 million in direct economic development in Connecticut; and,
  • support 2,800 full-time equivalent (FTE) job years.

Barnum Landing, a 15-acre parcel located at 525 Seaview Avenue, will also be used during the construction phase of the Park City Wind project which will include storage and assembly of the transition pieces, the portion of the turbine that anchors the body of the machines to the steel foundation. The project has also established a local office, located at 350 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, which will be home to more than a dozen employees focused on project development, community outreach and workforce development.

AVANGRID is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut and has been serving the Constitution State for over a century through its subsidiaries United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas.

About Avangrid Renewables: Avangrid Renewables, LLC is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. and part of the IBERDROLA Group. It is a leading renewable energy company in the United States, owning and operating a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities. IBERDROLA, S.A., is an energy pioneer with the largest renewable asset base of any company in the world. Avangrid Renewables is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit www.avangridrenewables.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Learn about the Iberdrola Group’s global pandemic response at its COVID-19 Hub.

Avangrid Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOEM Advances Permitting of Connecticut’s Largest Offshore Wind Project AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) today confirmed that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has issued a Notice of Intent (NOI) to proceed with an Environmental Impact Study (EIS) for the Park City Wind project, an 804 megawatt (MW) offshore …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
AVANGRID Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
01.06.21
New Mexico Regulator Sets Procedural Schedule for PNM Resources Merger With Avangrid