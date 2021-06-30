BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its Newest Location in Seabrook, N.H.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in New Hampshire with the opening of our new club in Seabrook,” said JoAnn Hebert, Club Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Seabrook, N.H. “Our team members have been working hard to prepare the club for opening and we’re excited to welcome the Seabrook community and serve our members when our doors open.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Seabrook, N.H. will open on Friday, July 2, 2021.

BJ’s helps members save money and time by offering unbeatable value on everything they need in an easy one-stop shop. Plus, BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside pickup, pick up in-club, same-day delivery, delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club.

The new club is located at 30 Perkins Avenue in Seabrook and is the company’s 222nd location. The Seabrook club will feature a vast selection of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and more. The club will also offer the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through July 2, 2021. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $25 and get $75 in valuable coupons‡. Additionally, local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $65 and get $75 in valuable coupons‡. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases.*

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/Seabrook.

Here’s what BJ’s offers shoppers:

Unbeatable savings: Members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

BJ’s Wholesale Club in Seabrook is actively looking to fill a number of positions and is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus, along with on-the-spot interviews and job offers. Interested candidates can view open positions at careers.BJs.com.

‡Offer is valid for the Seabrook club only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new Members. Plus sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current Membership fee for all active Memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your Membership expires. Expires: 07/02/2021.

*BJ’s Perks Rewards Members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at checkout at BJ’s and expire 6 months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to Awards expiring by contacting Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks Program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for Program Terms.

**Same-day delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com/SameDayDelivery to determine if same-day delivery is available in your location.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 221 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

