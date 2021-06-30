Jack Nathan Health Announces Its Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Commenting on the Company’s business momentum, Michael Marchelletta, Co-founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, “We made significant progress this year executing our strategy and building a strong foundation to support what we believe, will be significant growth in the coming years. We expanded our footprint through the opening of new, corporate owned and operated clinics inside Walmart stores, and through the acquisition of MedSpas. We currently have 76 operating clinics in Walmart Canada, and we will be opening three additional clinics by late 2021 and early 2022. Further, we have big expansion plans with Walmart Mexico. In the beginning of 2021, we had six locations and now have 52 that are operational and corporate owned. We will be opening 151 new clinics over the next six-months, bringing the total number in Mexico to 203. This will transform our business and should lead to top- and bottom-line improvements in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”

Mr. Marchelletta continued, “While first quarter revenues grew over the comparable fiscal 2021 period, the rate of growth was slower than anticipated due to the global pandemic, provincial constraints in Canada, and the timing of acquisitions. We are active with multiple acquisition opportunities and new business ventures, which could further extend our reach into new markets and geographies. Additionally, we have begun to own and operate clinics in Canada, as this model significantly improves our financial performance and enables us to provide better access to standardized, comprehensive, high quality healthcare under one roof at Walmart locations. We are investing in our future, processes and people, and technology capabilities, all of which are critical elements of our strategy. We have a lot of exciting opportunities ahead of us and are building a strong team to execute our plan and enhance shareholder value.”