Tilray Introduces Its First Cross-brand Product Collaboration and Launches Canadian Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, in the U.S.

Tilray, Inc. (“ Tilray ”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its SweetWater Brewing Company (“ SweetWater ”) has launched a new product collaboration with Canada’s leading craft cannabis brand Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd . (“ Broken Coast ”), a brand under the Tilray portfolio based in British Columbia and geared toward the premium cannabis market. “Broken Coast BC Lager 1 ” is the first cross-brand product developed in partnership with leading craft brands, SweetWater and Broken Coast, and Tilray’s first Canadian cannabis brand introduction into the U.S.

“We’re here to build great brands that deliver products consumers enjoy, and we look forward to having some fun along the way,” said Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “This cross-collaboration between SweetWater and Broken Coast is the first among many milestones in our growth and execution strategy to introduce our great Canadian cannabis brands in the U.S. and connect our consumers to other brands in our portfolio.”

Mr. Simon continued, “Tilray is transforming the cannabis industry and introducing new brands into mainstream consumer markets. The SweetWater and Broken Coast collaboration is a first-of-its-kind partnership, and it’s just the beginning!”

Sweetwater and Broken Coast took their time to perfect the Broken Coast BC Lager and deliver a unique and tasty new brew that craft beer drinkers seek in a refreshing and easy-drinking lager.

Sweetwater and Broken Coast brands share the same heady D.N.A. and reputation for small-batch, high-quality craft products and embrace SweetWater’s famous motto of Don’t Float the Mainstream! With a special blend of hops and notes of natural key lime and orange flavors, the Broken Coast BC Lager is a tasty new brew developed for craft beer drinkers seeking a refreshing and easy-drinking lager. The new brew is now available in the U.S. on draft and beginning July 12 in 6-pack cans.

