checkAd

Tilray Introduces Its First Cross-brand Product Collaboration and Launches Canadian Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) has launched a new product collaboration with Canada’s leading craft cannabis brand Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. (“Broken Coast”), a brand under the Tilray portfolio based in British Columbia and geared toward the premium cannabis market. “Broken Coast BC Lager1 ” is the first cross-brand product developed in partnership with leading craft brands, SweetWater and Broken Coast, and Tilray’s first Canadian cannabis brand introduction into the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005360/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re here to build great brands that deliver products consumers enjoy, and we look forward to having some fun along the way,” said Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “This cross-collaboration between SweetWater and Broken Coast is the first among many milestones in our growth and execution strategy to introduce our great Canadian cannabis brands in the U.S. and connect our consumers to other brands in our portfolio.”

Mr. Simon continued, “Tilray is transforming the cannabis industry and introducing new brands into mainstream consumer markets. The SweetWater and Broken Coast collaboration is a first-of-its-kind partnership, and it’s just the beginning!”

Sweetwater and Broken Coast took their time to perfect the Broken Coast BC Lager and deliver a unique and tasty new brew that craft beer drinkers seek in a refreshing and easy-drinking lager.

Sweetwater and Broken Coast brands share the same heady D.N.A. and reputation for small-batch, high-quality craft products and embrace SweetWater’s famous motto of Don’t Float the Mainstream! With a special blend of hops and notes of natural key lime and orange flavors, the Broken Coast BC Lager is a tasty new brew developed for craft beer drinkers seeking a refreshing and easy-drinking lager. The new brew is now available in the U.S. on draft and beginning July 12 in 6-pack cans.

About Tilray

Tilray Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Seite 1 von 3
Tilray Registered -2- Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tilray 2.0
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tilray Introduces Its First Cross-brand Product Collaboration and Launches Canadian Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, in the U.S. Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that its SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater”) has launched a new product collaboration with Canada’s leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
2020 ISG Provider Lens Positions DXC Technology as Leader in Insurance Business Process Outsourcing ...
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Tilray Asks Stockholders to Support Key Initiatives to Drive Strategic Growth and Strengthen Stockholder Rights
18.06.21
AMC Entertainment oder Tilray – welche ist die bessere Aktie?
16.06.21
Canopy Growth: Die Luft ist (erst einmal) raus!
10.06.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Gold, Tencent, Gamestop, Tilray, Pfizer, Nvidia, Contextlogic, Aixtron, Lufthansa, Fraport und Zalando
09.06.21
Tilray Inc.: Chartbild hellt auf!
09.06.21
Cronos Group: Aktie baut Druck auf
08.06.21
Tilray, GameStop, AMC – Hoffnungen auf Shortsqueeze treiben Kurse weiter an
08.06.21
CANNABIS - Tilray: Untergang oder mit Anlauf nach oben?
08.06.21
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
08.06.21
Aurora Cannabis: Es geht voran!